Letters to the Editor for Friday, June 29, 2018

Not happy with lost Eagle Valley credits

For the past several years I have been a member of the Senior Mens' Club at Eagle Valley Golf. During that time I accumulated $136 of Shop Credits. Shop Credits are prizes for golfing well. They must be spent at the pro shop. That money comes from the fees that members pay. Last year the Board of Supervisors decided to change the management of Eagle Valley Golf. The non-profit corporation in charge of Eagle Valley Golf was dissolved and Duncan Golf Management was hired. This year I was informed that Duncan Golf Management would not honor my shop credits. They declined.

As a result, I sued the City of Carson City for $136 in small claims court. Today the suit was heard. The issue was whether the non-profit golf corporation was really independent of the city of Carson. I argued since the city of Carson had been making money off the golf course for years and had dissolved the golf corporation, it was not really independent of the city of Carson. Judge Florence decided in favor of the city!

While it is arguable whether the court should pierce the corporate veil of the golf corporation and hold the city liable I do not believe what I am to say next is arguable. The city could have provided for those like myself who held liabilities against the golf corporation. They chose not to.

Douglas Norberg

Carson City