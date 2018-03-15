Letters to the editor for Friday, March 16, 2018
March 15, 2018
Columnist has earned praise
Rich Dunn, I salute you and praise your recent commentary on Fred LaSor's editorials. I have had two letters to the Appeal editor published regarding LaSor's myopic view of the world and USA politics.
Your letter expertly dissected the misinformation he presents as factoids. Your commentary represents realistic and fact-supported counterpoints.
Well done, sir.
Joel Flamenbaum
Carson City
