Letters to the Editor for January 13, 2021

Are Republicans going to condemn last week’s actions?

“Fellow-citizens, we cannot escape history. We of this Congress and administration will be remembered, in spite of ourselves. No personal significance or insignificance can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down, in honor or dishonor, to the latest generation. We will nobly savor, or meanly lose, the last best hope on earth.” – Abraham Lincoln, Dec. 1, 1862

When is one of the many self-proclaimed Lincoln Republicans, on the Carson City Republican Central Committee, going to submit a letter-to-the-Appeal-editor, or a guest commentary, the needed – even though delayed – statement of condemnation about the U.S. Capitol insurrection?

Perhaps active avoidance may be socially convenient within the party, but should it continue – it could also be most revealing.

Don Carlson

Carson City

Patriots? No, traitors

To Marcia Warner, Robert Dean, and Lynn Muzzy: As the poet Andrew Lang once claimed, people use statistics like drunks use lamp-posts – for support rather than illumination. To which I must add people’s use of a “deep state” fabricated totally out of thin air, and likewise for support rather than for illumination.

Should you choose to argue that those insurrectionists who swarmed the Capitol last Wednesday were leftists in disguise, when it was manifest they were a cohort egged on by that monster you have backed, and who has caused to be promulgated all those lies you so insatiably swallow in pursuit of your desires, I must consider you a traitor, and not a patriot.

As for you and your “70 million” fellow supporters, in P. T. Barnum’s words, “there’s a sucker born every minute.” Please allow me to refer to action in the Senate, where in only one minute, Donald Trump’s 13 backers evaporated to at most three.

Michael Goldeen

Carson City