Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2019

Trump Army needs to stick to script

OK, so when I lay it on thick to our Draft-Dodger-in-chief, I expect some blow back. If I’m spewing out facts on the Orangeman, then you need to counter them. You can’t just copy words from the Constitution and expect people to know what you’re saying. And you can’t just use the “Oh Yeah argument.” “Oh yeah, what about the other guys?” The other guys are irrelevant now, have no say in policy, and are presently unemployed.

So here’s a foolproof tip on how to rebut my stuff. When I write that Trump has lied over 10,000 times since he took office (which he has), you need to respond like this; “No, no, no, that’s not right. That is just a liberal media hoax. That is just fake news.”

When I write that Trump has no infrastructure policy (which he hasn’t), you need to respond like this; “No, no, no, that’s not right. That is just a liberal media hoax. That is just fake news.”

When I write that Mitch the Snitch has buried Democrat legislation (which he has) and refuses to bring it even to the floor of the Senate, you need to respond like this; “No, no, no, that’s not right. That is just a liberal media hoax. That is just fake news.”

See how easy that is. No need to try to head fake me with the “Oh Yeah argument” or telling me how Congress used to play ball together. Those days are long gone. Just stick to the GOP/Fox Noise script. Don’t believe your own eyes and ears. And why? Because it’s just a liberal media hoax. It’s just all fake news.

Rick Van Alfen

Carson City

Resident who unknowingly solicited to pay fee expresses thanks for help

On June 29, I was informed that I had to pay a fee for a piece of paper from a business to resolve an old issue. I am genuine to thank God in heaven there were very kind people who gave me $8.18. I was honest in my intention and I am sure the person who informed me had no ill will.

I apologize to God and the kind persons as I was informed July 1, because of my age the fee is null and void.

It is important for us to love God, love our neighbor as ourself and, yes, even to love our enemies.

To encourage and help is so very important.

I am genuinely humbled and so very thankful.

Please forgive me.

Love in Christ,

Patty Gordon

Carson City

In reply to: Signing will make electoral college irrelevant

In J. Tyler Balance’s letter to the editor of May 29, here are a few issues that need attention. The first is that the purpose of the Electoral College is to make sure a demagogue was not allowed to become POTUS. When you look at the Electoral College’s last election, given the definition of a demagogue … enough said. The second issue is associated with the ability of the Nevada presidential primaries to shape and influence a presidential candidacy far beyond the population of the state. Last time I looked, there was a U.S. Senate, which was put in place by the founding fathers to mitigate this very issue. Thirdly, both George W. Bush and Donald Trump won their elections for POTUS while losing the popular vote, which leads me to the last and most salient issue. No one has been able to present to me a cogent and fair argument for why any American, including disabled veterans such as myself, should have more or less of a say in who runs this country than anyone else, just because of where we choose to live.

Paul G. Corrado

Carson City