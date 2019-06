Appeal pushing its own agenda

We had it too good here in Nevada. The People’s Party couldn’t stand that, so they came over here and californicated us. What I don’t get is why the Nevada Appeal continues to publish its tripe. Like that Berkeley chick that likes to get high and write nonsensical columns. I guess they think it’s in the name of balance. Or maybe like Al Pacino in “Dog Day Afternoon,” they like to get kissed a lot?

Glen Price

Carson City