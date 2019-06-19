Letters to the Editor for June 19, 2019

Virginia student thanks Nevadans for contributions to state project

Dear People of Nevada,

Thank you, thank you, thank you! When I wrote a letter to you back in February asking you to send items of interest that might help me learn about your state, I had no idea that I would receive 22 pieces of mail from your state!

I was so excited when packages started arriving from different places in Nevada! I received a spike from the transcontinental railroad, postcards, maps and many unique items. Below is a picture of my final project. This is just one view of my State Fair Float and many items were attached to the sides and back of the float as well. I couldn’t fit all of the good stuff you sent me on my little shoebox!

Since you shared so much information with me about Nevada, I wanted to share a little bit of information with you about Virginia. Eight former U.S. Presidents were born in Virginia! Virginia got its name from “The Virgin Queen” (Queen Elizabeth I).

This project could not have been the success that it was without you! I am so grateful.

From, Jackson

The Langley School

McLean, Va.

Gerlach’s response to Van Alfen

This is my second attempt to answer the challenge issued to me and others by name from Van Alfen on June 1. The first was not printed due to being lengthy. I hope that Van Alfen is able to comprehend this abbreviated version.

Unlike Van Alfen, I realize that our President Donald Trump has many duties, not just hanging wreaths, shaking hands and kissing babies. It is a 24/7 job, and he is unable to be in several places at once. For this reason there are high ranking members of his administration that stand in for POTUS while he’s away taking care of other government business. Memorial Day is a U.S. national holiday, and is not celebrated internationally. Meetings among international leaders are not just chance get togethers. They are events planned to accommodate all concerned’s extremely tight schedules.

Also Van Alfen, I don’t complain about POTUS meeting with foreign despots, dictators and terrorists. I know he is negotiating for the safety of the American people. I doubt very much that he is smearing them with millions, or billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in the hopes of convincing them to stop the chanting of “Death to America.” This, unlike some of his predecessors.

Van Alfen, I hope you saw POTUS on the beach June 6 at Normandy. He was there respecting and honoring the still living and dead participants of the D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II.

On June 6 I flew my American flag in front of my residence in honor of D-Day.

I am a registered voter, but not GOP.

George Gerlach

Gardnerville