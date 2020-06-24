Letters to the Editor for June 24 to 26, 2020

With respect and kindness

When good people do good things they need to be thanked. Supervisor Lori Bagwell of Carson City, Mr. Campagni and Danielle of Carson City Toyota listened to my concerns and resolved my problem.

It is not often that a large company will sit down and take the time to listen to their customer’s concerns and complaints and then go the extra mile to resolve the issues. Danielle kept us up to date on all of the decisions that were being made and was so pleasant to deal with. Mrs. Bagwell listened, understood and said, “I will try to help.” Mr. Campagni took the ball and made everything come together and resolved the problem.

Thank you again Mrs. Bagwell, Mr. Campagni and Danielle. You really restored our faith in customer service, kindness to a very senior citizen and to your wonderful community of Carson City. Thumbs up to Carson City Toyota for doing the right thing at the right and doing it with respect and kindness.

Paul and Diane Hicks

Sparks

We are all in this together

Hats off to all those who won in the recent primary election. Hats off to all those who heeded the call to step up to the political plate and throw their hat into the ring.

After persuasion, I was one who threw in my hat and though I did not win, the experience was an interesting one, most especially at a time such as this.

I wish to especially thank those who voted for this non-partisan in a very partisan world. I hope the non-partisans will come out in force in the November election so their voices, too, can be heard and make a difference.

I will continue to serve Carson City as the executive director of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce and on various committees and will continue to represent Carson’s business industry during one of the most difficult times for business survival.

I have recently personally seen what the shutdown and lack of visitors have done to once thriving communities in Oregon. We need to work to assure we remain thriving all over the city and not step back in time to 2008.

Please support our local businesses. Please participate in the government process and pay attention to those who are representing the interests of those of us who live here and pay taxes. Please make your voice be heard as we learn what the pandemic may have wrought on the city’s finances.

The recent rally cry is “We are all in this together,” and that also means knowing what is being voted upon in city hall and within the legislature. Our votes give us the government we deserve.

Ronni Hannaman

Carson City Chamber of Commerce

Looking for another way

For Ken Beaton, I have another take on Scarlet O’Hara’s line, “Afterall, tomorrow is another day!” (Saturday Appeal, June 20).

And I probably speak for many others who saw the movie, “Gone With the Wind.”

To me, her last words have always been a great reminder not to ever give up and to have hope no matter what. I think this understanding best fits with her character role in the whole movie: Scarlet was never one to put off till tomorrow what she could do today. There is, however, much wisdom in regrouping and looking for another way — which I believe was the intent and punch line at the end of Margaret Mitchell’s classic.

Joy Uhart

Minden

We’re not in Kansas anymore

The turmoil in the country today isn’t about racism. Personal and emotional toughness is being undermined from the top-down. People are so easily offended today and cannot handle life as we know it.

You may say, “why should people HAVE to handle racism and being offended?” Unfortunately, people are human, and although racism and offensive behavior are outlandish, human beings will continue to be racist and offend each other.

Neither BLM nor CHOP can stop humans from being human. The only way to overcome the issues that we are experiencing today is to hit the reset button.

Hate is learned; therefore, hate needs to stop being taught to our youth. You want to live in a world where the majority of people don’t offend, then teach the children of this country to speak kindly and serve one another.

You want to live in a world that treats everyone as equals? Teach children to ask questions about other’s culture, skin color, or language.

It isn’t offensive to use our eyeballs to recognize our differences. What is offensive is that if we use those God-given senses to create hierarchy’s within society.

Our leaders are to blame for the state of the country. Mayors, governors, civic leaders of all flavors have let this turmoil get out of control. A true leader takes ownership of their successes and deficits. Their failures are destroying life as we know it, and it’s time to cut our losses and focus on our youth.

Nigel A. Harrison

Carson City

We need harmony

All labeling whether black, white, mentally-ill, right-wing,

left-wing, have all invoked prejudice, stereotyping and ill feelings

throughout history. As James McBride states in his book, “The

Color of Water,” is what all races are. We are humankind, homo-

sapiens.

If a description is necessary, let it be African-American, Native-

American, Asian-American, Latino/Hispanic, Irish-American or caucasian and so on.

Read a few chapters in “A Course in Miracles.” We need to

adapt our speech in a more compassionate and understanding way to project

a kinder response in all peoples.

Today’s upheavals reflect in a poem written years ago by Richard Rive,

Capetown, South Africa , titled, “Where The Rainbow

Ends.” He describes a song not being a black tune or a

white tune. But the coming together of races to include the end

result — music. He goes on to say, “There’s only music brother,

And it’s music we’re going to sing, Where the rainbow ends.”

But first we need harmony. Harmony has to come from all parties

involved. Everyone has to contribute to a more peaceful world.

Watch your language, watch your behavior, and peacefully act.

Ann Burke

Carson City