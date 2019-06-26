Letters to the Editor for June 26, 2019

Residents support intent to attract community to downtown area with gazebo

We say “yes” to the Mom and Pops Gazebo on the McFadden Plaza. We have enjoyed many outside breakfasts there under the gazebo. Where else would we have breakfast on the Plaza? Not at the FOX, not at Scoops, not at the wine bistro. As more-than-50-year residents of Carson City, we love the new look of our thriving downtown. I thought the whole idea of a downtown plaza was to encourage people to come downtown and support their city. We applaud Doug Kramer’s successful actions to help in this effort. Action from a shortsighted city administration does not make sense to us. Please reconsider this action!

Frieda and Oscar Ford

Carson City