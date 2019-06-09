Letters to the Editor for June 8, 2019

President’s efforts would serve country better by focusing on it

I would like to respond to a letter written by Rick Van Alfen in the Sunday Appeal (“President not in own country on Memorial Day is absolute lunacy,” June 1). This was a very thoughtful and well written letter. I agree with Van Alfen when he wrote that our president was totally out of line when he criticized Joe Biden, on Memorial Day, in a foreign country, when he agreed with a ruthless, murderous dictator, Kim Jong Un. Biden has served our country well and certainly does not deserve criticism from someone who never served in the military and who got out of serving in Vietnam with a deferment. Our country would be better served if the president would put his attention and energy into running our country instead of childish name calling and insults. This serves no purpose and only divides our country further.

Patricia Thomas

Carson City

Actions that lead to risks to Americans could be considered lunacy

Rick Van Alfen, in his June 1 letter to the editor (“President not in own country on Memorial Day is absolute lunacy”), has described President Trump being out of the country during Memorial Day as an act of lunacy.

I wonder how he would describe the actions of President Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder in allowing the supplying of guns to Mexican drug cartels under operation “fast and furious.”

Or, the action of President Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the sale of 20 percent of the U.S. deposits of uranium to Russia. A primary use of uranium is in the manufacturing of nuclear weapons of mass destruction.

Or, the action of President Obama and his Secretary of State John Kerry in the sending of $1.7 billion in cash to Iran. Iran is called the major enabler of terrorism in the world.

President Trump’s trip involved working for the safety of American citizens through the denuclearizing of North Korea.

All those actions by President Obama increased the risks to America citizens.

When elected individuals and individuals appointed to defend American citizens, take or condone actions that may increase risks to Americans, I feel such actions are acts of lunacy.

Sanford E. Deyo

Minden