Letters to the Editor for March 21, 2020

Be smart on bailouts

Dear Sen. Rosen,

“After the ball is over,

After the break of morn—

After the dancers’ leaving;

After the stars are gone;

Many a heart is aching,

If you could read them all;

Many the hopes that have vanished,

After the ball.”

Once the music starts up again

The world will sing a different song.

We may have poured billions down a rat hole

Trying to bail sunken ships.

Michael Goldeen

Carson City

‘Sometimes A Separation’

As America seems to come undone,

the good Lord must look down and say,

now that they’re hearts are open

they will have better days

Sometimes a separation,

can bring people together,

the beauty of the springtime,

comes about from stormy weather

Caterpillars cocoon,

butterflies blossom with love,

people sometimes need to learn,

when to lift their hearts above

Sometimes it takes a dire disaster,

to bring out the loving best,

with compassion we will survive,

all our times of tests…

J. Paul Horgan

Virginia City

Healthy immune system important

School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding… We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more…

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:

• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens

• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods

• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes

• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

Chandler Castanetta

Carson City

Can I use your bathroom?

Hold it, don’t throw out that catalog. I’m going to need it, thanks to the selfish inconsiderate individuals out there who line up at Costco at 6 a.m. and rush the doors when the store opens to load up their carts with toilet paper and tissues; wiping out the supplies that are needed by all Americans.

I searched high and low this weekend for toilet paper/tissues to replenish what will be going down the drain, due to a scheduled colonoscopy.

So, what do you think, can I come over to your house and do my business since you have an overabundance of toilet paper?

Come on people. This pandemic is not “all about you and your needs (wants).”

Guess I’ll go out and harvest some sagebrush. I’m going to need it, in case I am unable to find toilet paper and I run out of catalogs.

Judy Huck-Adams

Gardnerville