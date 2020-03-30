Letters to the Editor for March 28, 2020

The flu vs. corona

Last year the flu hospitalized 250,000 people and killed 14,000. It didn’t close businesses, schools, casinos — all gathering places. Year 2019 to date, the corona virus has killed 500 in America. The flu didn’t cause the media and political types to get hysterical. Why now? The U.S. has virtually been closed down. It feels like Cuba or Russia.

Businesses closing down means a large majority of people are out of a job. How are they going to pay their bills, support and feed their families?

The coronavirus has managed to do what the terrorists could not: terrify people and destroy our economy. Where is the common sense? This is insane.

Nanette Moffeet

Carson City

Keep animals away from where food is sold

It is my understanding this nasty virus came from a food market in China with live animals. I feel it is time the health department starts protecting us here by stopping allowing animals where food is served or sold.

When I was food shopping a couple weeks ago on Topsy there were five dogs in the grocery section. Five! Two were in food carts, one big beautiful one was having a great time bouncing and sniffing anyone and everything and one had a cute pink “vest” on and the last one was a small cute puppy being carried.

I complained to the manager and was told it is company policy not to question the owners. I and the lady near me both said fine, we would not grocery shop there again. We have gone too far allowing this to go on.

True certified service animals are one thing but “comfort” animals should not be allowed. There is order online and pick up outside for those can’t leave home without Fifi. Let’s get back to being sanitary again.

Thelma Rogers

Minden

Doubling time is most important statistic

The media and apparently too many politicians do not understand the spread of infections during epidemics. The exponential growth of epidemics is not measured by simple percentage increases but rather the doubling time – the time it takes the number of cases to double. Currently in the U.S. this ranges from as short as two days to a maximum of five days.

Estimating future cases from the statistics of the past cases is not mathematically difficult. The uncertainties in such estimates are due to the accuracy of the past reporting and the future date when the doubling times might increase due to slower spread past the infection peak.

So, based on the current information on the corona virus outbreak, what is the outlook by Easter this year?

The projections based on current data for the U.S. as a whole (25 million cases), the state of Washington (37,295) which has the earliest U.S. cases, and Utah (42,897) and Nevada (44,610), which are in the earlier phases of the pandemic. The doubling times for the entire U.S., Utah (2.7 days), and Nevada (2.6 days) are still very short. It is expected that the number of cases will double every three days or less. The doubling time for Washington is longer (five days) — perhaps because Washington has had appropriate restrictions in place for a longer period.

The facts to date show that there will be large increases in the number of coronavirus cases by Easter, threatening to overwhelm many community hospitals. And, without continuing voluntary quarantines and social distancing, each case can infect 2 or 3 more people.

Go back to “normal” by Easter? Only at high costs to the health of all!

Stay home and stay healthy!

Jon Nowlin

Carson City

Inhibit or delay virus, not stop or contain

I really wish that everyone would stop using the words “stop” and “contain” when reporting the methodology being used in regard to the coronavirus. It’s already in well over 100 countries and spreading. It’s a very contagious virus, and the words “stop” or “contain” are true misnomers.

Please everyone, let’s be realistic and live with the truth that it is with us and the best we can do is to “retard, delay or inhibit” the spread. Please use these much more appropriate words when describing the actions currently being undertaken. Also, continue to do your part with social distancing, washing your hands, and being safe. Thanks.

Bill Belcher

Dayton

Change Company founders do great service to community

For those of you that know Sherry Newsom and Don Kuhl this letter will not surprise you. They are the founders and owners of The Change Company of Carson City.

Rather than sit back and hunker down, they, as usual, became proactive in these difficult times. Within 24 hours they organized numerous institutions into developing a drive through aid station. Sherry and Don gave away 230 $100 bills along with a grocery bag to people in need. Laid off restaurant workers, patrons of FISH and many others were helped by the Kuhls generosity. Stan and Sue Jones of Purple Avocado put a small gift in each bag, Jim Benson donated dog and cat food, Save-Mart North provided food at a discount, Lori Haney of City National Bank provided labor and got the word out to the right charities, Sonic provided free meal coupons, Gina Hill and the BAC filled grocery bags and provided space, labor and music.

This was all accomplished in a very safe and sanitary manner. Don came up with the idea at noon last Thursday and by 3:30 on Friday all was given out to people in need.

Don says “we will get to the other side of this through the grit and creativity of individuals and the caring support of business owners.”

With people like Sherry and Don we will come out stronger than we went in.

Larry Messina

Carson City

Roundabout is not a good idea

To put a roundabout at Stewart and Carson Street is dumb idea. Carson Street is a well traveled road.

Of all the things that need to be addressed, and they want that?

What about the eyesore the Ormsby House and where the lot next to it that once stood AM/PM?

Pay attention to other things not some dumb roundabout.

City planners get paid a lot of money and for what? Our young adults can come up with better ideas then that or people that reside here.

Philip Marcella

Carson City

Trump handling situation well

I just want to say that I am so tired of people slamming President Trump on how he is handling the virus situation in this country. For those who hate him so much that they just keep slamming him yet I haven’t heard one individual come up with a better solution or idea.

The president has surrounded himself with the best medical team possible he is in contact with businesses etc., but it’s not good enough for the Trump haters. Could we maybe during these hard times, with many out of work, sick or just plain stuck in their homes to maybe “thank” the president for what he is trying to accomplish?

No matter how much you dislike him, he loves this country and is doing the best he can and I personally wish the media would cut back on the hatred too. We need to come together as country and not let all this hatred over power us.

Corry Steiner

Carson City

Where does the buck stop?

On the desk of Harry S. Truman, stood a solitary sign, “The Buck Stops Here”; recognition by the 33rd president that along with the honor, comes the enormous burden of tending to the welfare of the U.S.

Contrast, if you please, the response of the current resident of the White House who, when asked if he takes any responsibility for the lag in coronavirus testing replied, “I don’t take any responsibility at all!”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone; consider for instance, his painfully egocentric remarks during a recent visit to the Centers for Disease Control:

“I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

“But as of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test — that’s the important thing — and the tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect, right? This was not as perfect as that, but pretty good.”

“You know, my uncle was a great person. He was at MIT. He taught at MIT for, I think, like a record number of years. He was a great super genius. Dr. John Trump.”’

Then there’s, “I have a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can never tell me.”

I wonder, is it possible he’s confusing these sudden bursts of intestinal enlightenment with the embarrassing gastrointestinal occurrence that effects us all at one time or another(?)

John O’Neill

Minden