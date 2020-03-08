Letters to the Editor for March 7, 2020

Thank you to State Buildings, Grounds for making Capitol festive at Christmastime

This is a belated thank you to Phil Nemanic, Mike Carpenter, Dave Bell and their crew at the State Buildings and Grounds Division for all their hard work in putting up the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations at the Capitol, Legislature and Capitol complex which magically appear every December. I believe a lot of us take it for granted, so this time I decided to write and say a big thank you.

Meg McDonald

Carson City

Travesty

The Dems and their media lap dogs’ current mantra is “No one is above the law.” Oh, how I wish it were true. But unless Jeffrey Epstein’s island is a prison, I don’t recall former President Clinton serving any time for perjury. How much time did Hillary serve for mishandling classified documents, destroying electronic devices and deleting 33,000 subpoenaed emails? So contrary to the left’s talking points, it seems some are indeed above the law.

Eric Swalwell was right when he said “If you can put your thumb on the scale of justice to help your friends, you can punish your enemies.” General Flynn and Roger Stone are the victims of a politically-motivated and corrupt process. Their transgressions are overshadowed by judicial misconduct and selective prosecution which the 14th Amendment prohibits.

So what is fair? Perhaps we can find the answer by reexamining the actions and testimony of some notorious scofflaws: Eric Holder, Lois Lerner, Susan Rice and Christine Blasey Ford to name a few. Or maybe that cabal of pretentious, self-appointed guardians of democracy, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brenner and James Clapper, would be so kind as to share their thoughts on the appropriate penalty for lying, spying and conspiring in violation of their oaths of office?

So by all means crucify Stone, lock him up and throw away the key. Just make sure the aforementioned partisan sycophants and deep state activists share his fate. Justice demands equal and impartial application of the law. Anything else is a travesty.

Mike Rodgick

Carson City

Book clubs indicate readers still share passion for written word

It was suggested that I write a letter in response to a cashier at Costco who told me people don’t read anymore when I asked what happened to their books. I was shocked because I know people are still reading. Just look at the rise and popularity of book clubs.

Diane Cox

Carson City