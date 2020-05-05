Letters to the Editor for May 2, 2020

Thanks for supporting Austin’s House

The annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser for Austin’s House was held on Feb. 27 at Casino Fandango’s Grand Ballroom.

The night began with guests enjoying cocktails and browsing the numerous auction items that were donated for the event. A buffet dinner followed with an amazing assortment of desert selections.

Austin’s House Executive Director Marla Morris provided a snapshot of milestones reached in the past year and recognition of the Austin’s House staff for their time and dedication.

Patty Clark, representing the Austin Kirby Foundation, expressed her thanks to the community for their support and presented Austin’s House with a check for $50,000. This was the accumulated result of the foundation’s year-long fundraising efforts.

On behalf of the kids, staff, and board of directors, I would like to thank our fabulous sponsors: The Austin Kirby Foundation, Baker Hughes, Carson City Toyota, Krissy & Richard Gianforte, Wendy Wood & Gary Spohr, SkyFiber Internet, Vail Resorts, Waste Management, and Patten Consulting.

We also attribute the success of the evening to the many businesses and individuals who donated goods and services for the raffles and auctions. You can see the complete list on our website page for Denim & Diamonds 2020.

Thank you for helping Austin’s House continue its mission of helping children in need. For information, visit our website at AustinsHouseNV.org.

Diane Ortenzio-Cooling

Austin’s House Board of Directors

Pickering seeks re-election to Supreme Court

I am Chief Justice Kristina Pickering and seek re-election to the Nevada Supreme Court, Seat B.

I am a Reno High School graduate. I earned my B.A. degree from Yale University and my J.D. degree from the University of California, Davis. After law school, I clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Bruce R. Thompson in Reno, then entered private practice. I tried cases and argued appeals in Nevada’s state and federal courts for 25 years.

In my 11 years on the court, I have decided cases and authored opinions in areas of law that touch all of our lives — including criminal law, water law, property law, constitutional law, civil law, administrative agency law, and family law. I also serve on the Nevada Pardons Board.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Nevada’s judiciary in unprecedented ways. As chief justice, I have worked with courts across the state to preserve essential court services while limiting face-to-contact between court staff and the public to the extent possible.

Judges do not run as Republicans or Democrats. The job calls for neutral application of the law. I am humbled by the bipartisan support I have received, including former Govs. Richard Bryan and Brian Sandoval, and the police and firefighters.

Please vote in the upcoming primary election and please consider voting for me, so that I may continue to serve Nevada as we move forward together.

Kristina Pickering

Chief Justice, Nevada Supreme Court

Fully open up the state

Nevada is at war with coronavirus, and as it is in any war there is always collateral damage. Damage that is unavoidable, some people will live and some will die but life goes on. Greater good will result in getting the economy going again, putting people back to work and opening small businesses again. Some states such as Texas and Utah are already open, in fact Utah never closed down. We are not California, Washington or Oregon. To paraphrase our late President Ronald Reagan — Gov. Sisolak open the State of Nevada, no partial opening. Let’s get the State of Nevada going again and get back to normal.

Charlie Case

Carson City

Support Schuette for supervisor

It has been my pleasure to work with Lisa Schuette and her campaign for City Supervisor Ward 4.

She is a lifelong resident of Carson City and she has witnessed the growth and is familiar with most issues facing the city accompanied with this growth. She is respected in the community for her roles in education and law enforcement.

Lisa has a proven record for her leadership in establishing CASI, a nonprofit organization which ultimately resulted in a new animal shelter for Carson City. She has an ability of not only identifying problems but she is also adept in developing solutions, works well with others and understands the value of compromise. I would encourage everyone to review her platform and remember everyone please vote!

Stan Jones

Carson City

Smith would be a good choice for Carson City

I am writing to you to encourage you to lend your support to a truly outstanding man and a great civic leader, Michael Smith, a native of Mississippi, and a global citizen who champions humanity and embraces the greater good for all people.

It has been a pleasure to have known and considered Mike to be a good friend and a leader in our community for the past quarter century. Mike has always been a tireless and dedicated public servant, an advocate for the arts and humanities and an individual who builds bridges to others.

Mike, as one who supported men and women of character in public office, be they Democrat or Republican, occupies a unique place within the context of our shared Mississippi heritage. Mike has created a legacy that will endure for generations. The son of outstanding educators, Mike has fostered a spirit of learning and achievement among young and old alike. As a pastor, museum director and former longtime newspaper editor for more than 20 years, I can attest to his unquestionable integrity and dedication to the public good.

The good people of Carson City would indeed be blessed to have this fine man as a member of the city government. Now that he is an expatriate of our community, we miss Mike’s talents, his enthusiasm, his warmth and personal charm and charisma, not to mention his penchant for integrity and pursuing the ideals of justice, equity and liberty for all people.

Robert L. Long, III

Hernando, Mississippi

Trump selfish to have cadets return

I was appalled beyond words Monday morning when I heard that Draft Dodger in Chief Donald J. Trump wants to give a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy. The cadets have already left West Point for their homes across the country but Trump wants them to return for their formal graduation.

But not to worry, says Trump, who avoided the draft in the Vietnam War after his father paid to claim his son had bone spurs on his heals that made him ineligible for service.

The president, who is morbidly obese, doesn’t seem to have any problem standing on those feet for long periods of time while spewing dozens of lies to reporters.

My twin brother attended West Point for one year but unfortunately flunked his physical when he returned for his second year because of a chronic back ailment.

Our big brother graduated from the academy in 1955, took his commission in the U.S. Air Force and served our country for a number of years. Coincidentally, our father graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served for 30 years. His duty stations included commanding an attack transport in the Pacific Theatre in World War II and later commanding the Pacific Reserve Fleet in San Francisco before his retirement.

I wonder how many West Point cadets would be happy about having to return to the academy so a draft dodger can show off. I’d bet my life his speech will be, as usual, all about him.

Susanne Morrow

Carson City

Roll out antibody test

The CDC states that normally, mortality statistics are compiled according to WHO regulations specifying that each death be assigned an underlying cause based on the current 10th revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases (ICD-10).

However, as of April 1, the CDC guidelines state that COVID-19 be identified as ICD-10 code U07.1 when COVID-19 is reported as a principle diagnosis, even if only presumptive, and reported as a cause that contributed to death on the death certificate. These can include laboratory confirmed cases, as well as cases without laboratory confirmation. If the certifier suspects COVID-19 or determines it was likely (e.g., the circumstances were compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), they can report COVID-19 as “probable” or “presumed” on the death certificate.

“Statistically,” it’s possible that focus on COVID-19 deaths has inversely resulted in a lower number of deaths from seasonal flu, pneumonia, and other causes, and the CDC states that flu hospitalization estimates are currently below the seasonal normal. Conversely, the actual number of COVID-19 deaths may be over stated.

A recent Stanford University COVID antibody survey indicates that the number of infected persons may be 50 to 85 times the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. This preliminary finding suggests that, at most, 0.12% – 0.2% of all infected persons will die from COVID-19.

Now a Las Vegas based company has developed an antibody test approved for emergency use by the FDA. What’s the problem with rolling it out statewide and getting the rest of the “facts?”

Bill Belcher

Dayton