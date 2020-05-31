Letters to the Editor for May 30, 2020

On the origin of inequality

Guy Farmer (column, May 16) falsely claims that Democrats want open borders. But the legislative record does not support that. Democrats strongly support border security measures, though not the border wall he wants to build.

Trump grossly exaggerates and conflates Democrats’ opposition to his campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border and immigration priorities as “open borders.” There is no evidence that Democrats want anybody, including MS-13, to enter the United States freely. We all believe in secure borders, we just disagree on how to get there.

Stop the demagoguery, Mr. Farmer.

In regard to the rule of law, if Farmer truly believed in it, I’d love to read his next commentary on Attorney General William Barr’s move to dismiss the case against Gen. Michael Flynn. He could also comment on Trump’s phobic attempts to squash any type of oversight on himself or his administration. He does this by using the courts to stymie Congress’ responsibility for oversight.

Oversight is just another word for transparency. He fires whistleblowers and inspector generals. Trump hates the sunlight. I guess he and his sycophants work best in the dark. Which is where they all came from.

Alice Meyer

Gardnerville

Protecting their customers

I want to give a shout out to Trader Joe’s in Carson City for exemplifying a high standard of health safety during this era of COVID-19. They have dedicated two staff members to the store entrance, one to clean returning carts, another to monitor customer flow/capacity in and out of the store. Trader Joe’s has a sign prominently displayed encouraging all customers to wear masks and they will advise when masks are mandatory. Additionally, they have hand sanitizer available for use at the entrance and at the checkout stands. Having set an excellent example, Joe’s customers are all wearing masks to protect each other.

A minority of people are protesting that their freedoms are being infringed upon by public health policy. While one has the right to own a car or gun, to smoke or drink alcohol; one does not have a right to drive recklessly, target practice in their backyard, smoke in public buildings or planes, or exhibit drunk and disorderly conduct. Businesses can refuse service: “No shirt, No shoes, No service.”

As a health professional, I believe masks in public buildings should be mandatory. And people should be encouraged, if not required, to clean their hands upon entering a public place, especially a grocery store or pharmacy. Let us ensure we can get back to work and continue working by wearing masks when indoors in public places. Let us follow South Korea’s and Taiwan‘s example in using masks regularly and avoiding widespread business closures.

Colleen Lyons, MD

Carson City

A chronology of incompetence

Ignoring the advice and warnings of his own medical professionals concerning the inevitable spread of the coronavirus throughout the United States, President Trump on Jan. 22 announced, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China…”. And, on Feb. 13, “Looks like April, you know… it miraculously goes away.” Then, April 3, “I said it’s going away and it’s going away!” (“I’ll huff… and I’ll puff… and just blow it away!”)

And now, reality: as of Memorial Day weekend, May 24, there were 1,632,721 reported cases with 97,424 deaths in the United States; a tragic and frightening toll that is growing hourly. Obviously, this man does not understand that Commander In Chief is not just an honorary title to frame and hang on the wall along with his other conquests! Is this not truly a chronology of arrogance, ignorance and complete incompetence?

John O’Neill

Minden

Honoring veterans is situational? Political?

In response to Bill Sweetwood’s comments May 13.

Admitting President Trump and former President Clinton were both draft dodgers, what is disturbing to me as a veteran are the hateful comments President Trump made about a military officer who was a POW, and also the lieutenant colonel with a Purple Heart who was terminated for testifying.

I cannot help wonder what the response would have been if former President Obama would have made these same comments. I think we all know the answer to that.

Bill Miller

Vietnam veteran

Carson City