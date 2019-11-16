Letters to the Editor for November 16, 2019

Overbearing majority

Regarding the impeachment hearings, James Madison said it best in the Federalist papers: “… our governments are too unstable, that the public good is disregarded in the conflicts of rival parties, and that measures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice and the rights of the minority party, but by the superior force of an interested and overbearing majority.”

Serge Duarte

Dayton

Do away with daylight saving time, go national

Well, I finally got all the clocks turned back one hour. My body clock is slow to adjust. I wake up an hour before I really have to.

I would like to propose a compromise. In the spring of 2020, move the clocks ahead just 30 minutes. This then would be permanent time. No more “fall back” or “spring forward.” We will call it “USA National Time.”

I just noticed I forgot the oven and microwave.

Le Roy Link Jorgensen

Carson City

Whatever they name it, groups still use climate change to their advantage

Regarding columnist Anne Macquarie’s Nov. 13 criticism of Trump’s exit from the Paris climate accord: Paris was Obama’s booby prize after his 2009 Copenhagen climate scheme fell apart. Both would have required crippling restrictions on the United States (1 percent of the world’s pollutants) dooming Senate passage.

Man-caused climate change (MCCC) began in the 1970s as global cooling that threatened a new ice age. MCCC was renamed “global warming” when temperatures started going up instead of down. When the warming stopped and predictions of rising sea levels failed to materialize, MCCC went through more name changes, now called “climate change” or “extreme weather events.” Whatever the name du jour, MCCC perfectly follows Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals:” Create a victim group and tell them another group — big business, wealthy people — is attacking them, and use the fight to rip America’s cultural fabric to pieces.

Embarrassingly for MCCC advocates, climate change’s most prominent spokespeople are hypocrites who travel in pollution-spewing jets, ride in chauffeured limos, and live in energy-gobbling mansions. President Obama regularly commandeered two 747s to his many golf outings in Hawaii so that Bo, Michelle and the kids could come back early. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren mysteriously turned humble government service into Buffett-sized paydays. Both own multiple not-so-green villas.

Petroleum saved the whales, coal saved the forests and the whole world is better off for having these energy sources.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden