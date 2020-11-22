Letters to the Editor for November 21, 2020

Wake up before it’s too late

I would like to thank Cliff Sorensen for his profound words in the “Lessons learned from Mayor Bob” (Appeal, Oct. 31).

He stated that in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag that the powerful word “indivisible” means “undivided. Unable to be divided or separated.” Those words touched my heart.

Mark 3:25 says, “If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” Jesus spoke these words.

Our nation is so divided right now. We as a nation need to wake up before it’s too late. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” God spoke those words.

Wake up, America, before it’s too late.

Barbara Sanders

Carson City

Respect and integrity shown

My deep appreciation to Paul Strasser, Chairman, Carson City Republican Party, and Michael Greedy, Chairman, Carson City Democratic Party. Their letter thanking the staff of the Carson Clerk-Recorder’s Office (published in “Letters to the Editor” Nov. 18) was a wonderful example of mutual respect and integrity. It was a ray of hope in my day. Gentlemen, thank you.

Thank you,

Jeannette Miller

Carson City