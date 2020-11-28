Letters to the Editor for November 28, 2020

Thank you to all

I don’t know how where to begin except I would like to thank you all who either made a financial contribution or said a prayer for me and my life.

It was 40 years ago today, Nov. 28, 1980. I was brutally dragged out of my car and beat up. I received brain, skull, lung and jaw surgery, but it’s now what happened then, it’s now and how I’m doing today.

I would like to give a special thanks to Saint Mary’s, Washoe Med, Carson Tahoe Hospital, Dr. Stoloff, all my city league basketball and bowling teams, the customers of Capital RV Service Center and a special thanks to Airport Road Church of Christ.

Thank you again and I hope to go another 20 to 30 years.

With gratitude,

Jim Adie

Carson City

Carson City steps up to support The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army wants to extend a huge thank you to the community of Carson City. Last Friday, November 20, the nonprofit held its 23rd Annual Turkey Drop. With a year that has seen such a dramatic increase in assistance requests, the amount of turkeys and financial donations The Salvation Army received greatly exceeded what the agency hoped to receive. The tally has been finalized and the community donated a staggering 453 turkeys and $13,853 to purchase additional turkeys.

“As we enter this week where we focus on what are thankful for,” said Mark Stearns, commanding officer of The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County. “We humbly extend our sincere gratitude to our community. Many gave so generously to help make sure our neighbors will have a special meal for the holidays.”

The agency would especially like to extend a special thank you to the following who helped make this year’s event a success; Carson Tahoe Health Foundation, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Max Casino, KKOH 780 AM and KBULL 98.1 FM. In addition, The Salvation Army wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Garth and Joanie Richards for their continued support to the community with their personal donation.

Every turkey and dollar received will stay in the community in which it was given. Visit CarsonRedKettle.org or DouglasRedKettle.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army this year. If you need help or know of someone in need, please visit CarsonCity.SalvationArmy.org.