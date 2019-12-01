Letters to the Editor for November 30, 2019

Pass legislation to lower drug prices

I am an older American, and I want my members of Congress to address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to fix this — so this is the moment to finally enact legislation into law.

Like many seniors, I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for the medications I need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions.

I’m demanding that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices.

Leslie Kispert

Carson City

Mother thanks dealership for kindness to family

I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the Michael Hohl family of dealerships here in Carson City on behalf of my late daughter, Michele Roach. She was part of a company that cares for their employees since I witnessed this firsthand during her three-plus years of illness.

Their caring has extended to her husband, Rick Roach, and it still amazes me how much they exemplify corporate America at its best. Everyone might not feel the same way I do, but for us, they are one of a kind.

I was in corporate America for over 39 years as a banker, so I speak from experience as a vice president of business development, public relations, community involvement and working my way up the ladder through hard work and education. Degrees alone do not make a career for anyone, but working for the right company at the right time does help. I and my daughter were lucky to do it.

My son-in-law Rick is now trying to put his life together and go on as Michele would want him to do. I, too, as a mother hope to have some light shining at the end of the tunnel soon.

To this family, thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you all.

Lillian (Lily) Hack

Carson City

An appreciation for what used to be

Here it is, 1970, and after six years in Southern California, I had enough of living the fast freeway life. What about slowing down a bit and smelling the roses? Carson City is just right. Twelve-thousand people, about right speed, 25 mph through town, a First National Bank, a disco department store, Safeway supermarket near Highway 50, the Penguin Ice Cream Stop. What a fine hardware store, that George Myers place. Can still find parts for a 1950s mower. Stodicks men’s store. There seems to be such pride in this Warren engine fire department. Seems to be everything for everybody and the state capital to boot. It’s time to move.

Well, it’s almost 2020 and I look around our town. We now have five time as many folks in our town. Still 25 mph through town, five times the amount of traffic and half the space to squeeze it through. Gone are those fine stores we had. New signs everywhere, four times the sales tax we used to have, four times the property tax and our neighborhood streets are in disrepair. I guess it is time to celebrate in the new year and be thankful for progress. What has 50 years done for our town?

Your neighbor,

Dave Ramer

Carson City