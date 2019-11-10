Letters to the Editor for November 9, 2019

A tribute to veterans

This is to my veterans:

I don’t care if you are pushing papers, pushing a broom or pushing through a battlefield and enemy lines … I honor you!

I don’t care if you enlisted or were drafted … I honor you!

I don’t care if you wished you hadn’t joined and I don’t care if you agreed or disagreed with the commands given to you or the conflict … I honor you!

I don’t care if you are past military, present military or future military … I honor you!

I don’t care if you didn’t come home mentally, physically or came home in pieces … I honor you wherever you are!

My honor holds no face, no name, no timeframe and no branch of service above another … I honor them all!

If you served or are going to serve … I honor you!

That’s what patriotism means to me, I don’t care if you disagree! I live in the greatest country on this planet and it is only because of our veterans, no one else!

I also honor all of our first responders!

Cathy Bodnar

Silver Springs