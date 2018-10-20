Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2018

Let's limit politicians' involvement

Perhaps it's time for us to help all our over-burdened politicians.

They seem so frustrated trying to determine which one of them is the worst they don't have time to think about statesmanship.

We need to stop demanding so much of them and limit their involvement in so many things, including our entire lives.

We could start with the three main things we do need: a police force, a military force and a decent, realistic, court system.

If we let our free enterprise system handle medical care and lifestyles etc; our charities could handle morality, welfare and food stamps; states could handle the schools with the help of parents.

Unelected, unaccountable administrators wouldn't have to worry about who enforces their edicts after they're gone.

Tax collectors could take a break by not having to dream up new things to tax and the ACLU won't have to bother eliminating constitutions.

Lawyers won't have to worry about designing the law to benefit their craft alone. Environmentalists could take care of open space and outdoor recreation and politicians could just sit back and enjoy their perks, re-elections, legacies and take credit for it all.

Mother Nature could manage global warming as it has been doing for who knows, how many years.

Granted, all this will need some fine tuning by those who really care, but they have been there and done that before.

I'm not trying to be funny here. I'm trying very hard, to be very serious.

Pete Bachstadt

Carson City

End Republicans control

Our Democracy is under siege by the Trump administration. We need to elect Democrats to stand up to Trump and protect our country and our vote. Support all Democratic candidates and go with the Blue Wave. This November may be our last chance to stop our government from moving toward an autocracy. Support Jackie Rosen, Aaron Ford and Clint Koble. For Nevada state office, support Curtis Cannon and Patricia Ackerman. Go Blue!

John Hartley

Dayton

Another point of view on Heller, ACA

"People in Nevada are getting much better care due to the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of Medicaid by Gov. Brian Sandoval." "As a result 300,000 more Nevadans have insurance." However, due to the ACA it appears more likely 300,000 plus do not have any insurance at all. The ACA was designed for the middle-class struggling families to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to cover the extra 300,000 on Medicaid. When a young worker pays $4,000 premium with $6,000 deductible for one year, you need not question why ACA failed, leaving skilled workers without coverage. Yes, Medicaid is needed and deserved for many and obviously doctors and hospitals want to be compensated.

I shudder when I hear the commercials against Dean Heller stating he changed his mind about the ACA for political reasons. No, the ACA hasn't worked from the beginning because it was meant to diminish the middle class. Otherwise, wouldn't you think all the creative brains we've sent to Washington, D.C., would have by now found a solution wherein deserving workers could afford today's prices for housing, nutrition, student loan bills, and transportation without having to forgo medical-insurance coverage? Another point of view.

Donna Simpson

Carson City

In support of Laxalt for governor

It has been a long, long campaign for the job of governorship of the state of Nevada between Democratic Steve Sisolak and Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

So I wish to take a different track on this issue in regards to a political consideration. If Sisolak were to be elected as governor, he would not only be the first Democrat since Bob Miller in 1999, it would put in power another member of an exclusive club in Nevada government called the Clark County team. Which would mean the top executive offices and legislative positions in Nevada government would be dominated by members who reside or come from Clark County or the metropolitan area of Las Vegas, primarily.

And this presents a unique and concerning challenge in regards to political, policy, and general balance in the state of Nevada. I will admit my biases in this matter. And I'll start with this. I was born in Reno; went to and graduated from Washoe County schools, attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

I have a very simple and basic equation to show. It's about power. In this election a unique circumstance is occurring where the majority of the Democratic Party is running candidates in this race who are primarily from Clark County for major state offices. As a native Northern Nevadan, I implore my fellow Northern Nevadans and rural Nevadans to take in consideration this point. As it stands now the levers of power in the legislative branch are currently held both by southern Democratic political leaders of Clark County. If a Sisolak victory to the office of governor occurs, this would almost inevitably lead to a unstoppable political consolidation of the southern end of the state namely that of Clark County.

That might be detrimental if not pose a major challenge or existential threat for Northern Nevada and rural interests and government to have a fair say in input on a range of issues like education funding, infrastructure spending, budget priorities, and the like. This may explain a possible reasoning of why the Sisolak campaign has been avoiding or declining to debate Laxalt. That already shows to me a concern, lack of transparency, and unwillingness to communicate their ideas and plans as a whole. Worse I see this pattern amongst certain Democrats running in Nevada in this election (Suzie Lee and others). And the natural concern is, if they're like this now what will they be like when they're in power? Candidates should answer to an inquiring citizenry and not hide to win an election.

To be clear, on Nov. 6 I urge my fellow Northern Nevadans residents to vote for Adam Laxalt for governor to maintain and to ensure that Northern Nevada has a seat at the table in the debate of governance in the state of Nevada.

Don Dike-Anukam

Reno

Vote for those who showed up

I attended an election forum presented by the League of Women Voters in partnership with several other organizations. This was one of the only non-partisan forums for local races being held this election season. It was a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from our candidates for office in a civil, non-partisan, structured format, and I would like to extend a huge "Thank you" to all the organizations involved. We learned a lot about the candidates' positions last evening and were able to identify clear differences and choices.

Disappointingly, our current representatives to the state Legislature — James Settlemeyer (State Senate, District 17) and Jim Wheeler (State Assembly, District 39) did not attend. Settlemeyer never responded to the invitation, and Wheeler was a no-show for his accepted invitation. It seemed to be a thumbing of their noses at those of us who went to the forum hoping to hear from all of the candidates. We can only surmise that they feel so secure in their elected positions that they do not feel the need to speak to anyone but their immediate supporters/benefactors. Or, that they lack the courage to face a challenger, or that they have no solutions to offer to the issues raised by their constituents in the areas of health care, education, taxes, housing costs, and so on.

For those of us who feel as though we have no voice in our legislature, this snub reinforced our feeling. For those of us who feel that our democracy is in need of a reset, the need to vote became even more apparent. When you go to the polls this election season remember the names of those candidates who care enough about representing you to show up – Patricia Ackerman (Assembly District 39) and Curtis Cannon (Senate District 17).

Donna Weidner

Gardnerville

No need for traffic circle

This is in response to a NDOT report to put a traffic circle at Carson Street and South Stewart Street .

I want to know why?

The traffic lights there now work good at keeping traffic moving.

The traffic circle at Fifth Street — people back up so bad because people don't know which car goes first. That circle actually scares me because a car will come down the little hill on Fifth and not look and just go into the circle.

I think a lot of people should protest the plan for South Carson Street. If it ain't broke, why fix it?

Also when would the "barriers" on Fairview be dismantled now that the freeway is done and not all the cars are on Fairview?

Why can't we do a left turn off California Street?

Phylis Maus

Carson City