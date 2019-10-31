Letters to the editor for Oct. 30, 2019

Where’s the criticism?

There has been a storm of criticism of Ellen DeGeneres for attending a football game with George W. Bush. Where was the criticism when the following associations occurred?

Jeffery Epstein: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton admit to having a limited association with Epstein.

Clinton says it was a matter of four flights on Epstein’s aircraft. This is contrary to the data from the flight log of the aircraft which shows Clinton was a passenger on 26 of the aircraft’s flight. This would seem to be more than a limited association.

Edward Mezvinsky: Mezvinsky, in March 2001 was indicted and later pleaded guilty to 31 of 69 felony charges of bank fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

He served five years in a federal prison. As of 2010 he still owed $9.4 million in restitution to his victims.

The Mezvinskys were frequent guests at the White House state dinners during the Clinton administration. It was during these visits that Chelsea probably met Marc and later married the Mezvinsky son.

I believe most Americans would consider the morals of former President Bush to be superior the those of either Epstein or Mezvinsky.

So why no criticism of those associating with Epstein or Mezvinsky?

Sanford Deyo

Minden