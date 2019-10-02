Letters to the Editor for October 2, 2019

Amodei should be voted out next term

So (allegedly) Republican Congressman Mark Amodei says a Democrat-led congressional inquiry will decide his vote on impeachment. The known facts prove Biden-Ukraine is a nothing burger, but Amodei is a political coward who won’t take a stand for the truth.

In Revelation 3:16, Jesus said, “Because you are lukewarm, neither cold nor hot, I will spit you out of my mouth.” Amodei has been a lukewarm conservative for years, but failing to offer a full-throated defense of another fact-free attack on President Trump tears it. Let’s spit him out next primary: paging Danny Tarkanian.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden

Take heart in lack of U.S. leadership

Starting with the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt, the United States became the world’s grownup. Together with our allies, we successfully contained the evils of fascism and communism and promoted democratic governance and respect for human rights. We came to be known as “the essential country” because we consistently fostered international cooperation in mutual defense and free trade.

We’ve been taking a break from all that since Russia hacked the 2016 election, and it’s been interesting to see how the world has changed as a result. In a nutshell, it’s hardly changed at all. Russia successfully put the UK into a Brexit tailspin and has had a marginal influence on Italy and a few other countries, but by and large the world has done fine without U.S. leadership. We should all take heart from that.

Rich Dunn

Carson City