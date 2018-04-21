Letters to the editor for Saturday, April 21, 2018

McConnell asking for constitutional crisis

When Mitch McConnell declared he would ensure Barack Obama would be a one-term president, I was annoyed at his determination to do what he wanted and forget what the country wanted.

When President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court 10 months before the Obama administration was to end, I was furious when Mitch McConnell refused to uphold his constitutional duty to hold hearings on the nomination. When President Obama advised Mitch McConnell that there were concerns about Russian interference in the run-up to the election and McConnell threatened to politicize the intelligence if administration officials shared that information with the American people, I was alarmed.

And now, yet one more McConnellism. He has refused to allow bipartisan legislation to be introduced in the Senate that would protect the Mueller investigation and is inviting a constitutional crisis.

Does the Constitution mean anything to you? If so, call Dean Heller's office and tell him to insist that McConnell must prevent a constitutional crisis.

Bruce Thompson Federal Building, 400 S. Virginia Street, Suite 738, Reno, 89501. Phone: 775-686-5770. Fax: 775-686-5729.

Linda Deacy

Carson City