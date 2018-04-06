Letters to the editor for Saturday, April 7, 2018

How's the view from under the Democrat bus?

In "Gun Violence is a Public Health Crisis" in the April 1 Appeal, two naïve doctors regurgitate anti-gun fake facts ("the states with the highest percentage of gun ownership have the highest gun related deaths") and nonsensical phrases ("hazardous weapons").

Doctors, your political leaders don't want solutions to gun violence. They think the issue gets votes and raises campaign cash. President Obama at one point had complete Democrat control of Congress, but never banned assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, or anything else the anti-gunners claim to want.

Ask yourself how many guns are in the chain of security for noisy gun haters like Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, or Bernie Sanders? Hypocrisy? Double standard? Of course, their social prescriptions never apply to themselves. Go see "Chappaquiddick." But, more than that, Democrats made a cold-blooded calculation years ago that the NRA was a useful bête noire for political victory.

So, doctors, how's the view from under the Democrat bus?

Lynn Muzzy

Minden