Letters to the editor for Saturday, Aug. 1

Survival of the fittest

This is in response to Joyce Newman’s column. I am not arguing with your viewpoint as I believe in our free society everybody has a right to their viewpoint per the first amendment. However, I think that your take on Black Lives Matter bears a bit more study and I reference you to http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16181/black-lives-matter.

Now, I think that your analysis of white privilege may need a little fine tuning. On the surface I understand what you are saying, but digging a little deeper we need to look at how all living things function in this world. It is called survival of the fittest and it is also the reason why there will never be a utopia where everything is living in perfect harmony with everything else.

There will always be the haves and the have nots; the rich and the poor; the big and the little; the quarterback and the linemen; the landlord over the tenants; the powerful and the weaker, etc. This is how living creatures are wired. Looking back in history the more powerful creature had the weaker creature doing their bidding, ie. slaves. Slavery has existed from the beginning of time and although not desirable, it was considered an acceptable way to get things done. In more modern times it took on many definitions such as the plantation system in the south. The point is, by the very action of discussing white privilege along with people of color can be counterproductive in that you are allowing the most powerful of either component to control the weaker of either component. Thus, you have not solved the problem you have just changed the setup and moved the goal posts. In conclusion, it is always up to the individual to create a path to follow so as to ensure better opportunities to secure a strong future. But, you have to make the sacrifices and take the initiative to get it done.

Kelly Madigan

Carson City

An open letter to the Carson City School District

As a CCSD parent I believe that we, as parents and guardians should be given the choice to decide if we want our kids to return to school full-time or not. It should be our decision to make especially now that we know they’re the least vulnerable and aren’t spreading it to adults or each other.

I feel that children’s mental health should be an equally important consideration for opening in the fall. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), National Education Association (NEA), AASA & the CDC the damaging consequences from isolation will be much more damaging long term. Children need to continue learning because interruptions in education can harm child development.

I’m a single parent, the only provider and must work. It’s impossible for me to be at home helping her.

For teachers at higher risk or don’t feel safe returning under the new guidelines, is it possible to use ZOOM to instruct the students in classrooms with a teacher assistant/aide not at risk? These types of adjustments aren’t unreasonable considering all the new changes. There will be exceptions, however they aren’t the 89.6% of NV students that don’t have special needs. This will also ensure that our special needs students get the resources needed preventing them from being re-directed.

I’m only asking that we be given the choice to decide what is best for our child. Classroom or distant learning.

Michelle Kaifesh

Carson City

Help fight against Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we. This

year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by

Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event

to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End

Alzheimer’s on October 24, 2020 in Northern Nevada.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is

encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks in their neighborhoods, tracks and trails across their communities.

With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care

and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical

research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

I will be walking in my neighborhood to support the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 49,000 here in Nevada and their 150,000 caregivers (according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.) Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we! Please consider joining me on our Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can register for this year’s Walk at act.alz.org/renosparks2020.

Mary Liveratti

Carson City

What is happening to our country?

I believe what we are seeing is a coup. At first it was a “silent coup.” The Obama administration decided to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign. That continued after the election and persisted right on through to the failed impeachment. Then COVID-19 hit and the left decided that they would flex their muscles by locking down their states to “avoid overcrowding at hospitals.” Well that never happened, so the narrative was changed to “slow the spread.” Americans generally care about their fellow citizens, so we complied.

Then came the George Floyd incident and paid anarchists (who hate the US) from who knows where descended upon Democrat-run cities and began to take advantage of the situation. Riots ensued and have been ongoing for nearly two months. The mayors and governors of those cities and states have done exactly NOTHING to calm or curb the situation.

Why? Well, both Antifa and Black Lives Matter are Marxist organizations. Marxists hate what the United States stands for and want it gone. Democrats are ignoring the destruction of private businesses and public buildings. According to Cloward & Piven’s theory, if the system is overwhelmed enough, the citizens will accept anything to stop the chaos, including discarding our Constitution.

I stand for our Constitution and our sheriff’s office. Those asking for defunding of police are welcome to move to China where the governance will be more to their liking.

Teri Cotham

Gardnerville

Younger people not taking precautions against COVID

Analysis of the July 28 COVID-19 report for the Quad-Counties area is revealing: 86 per cent of the 21 new cases are among people in their 40s or younger. At the same time, no new cases in the 70s and 80s age groups were reported.

Additionally, of the 18 new cases in people in their 40s and younger, 15, or 83 per cent of those cases, have no reported connection with infected people. That is, their infections were acquired by community spread.

It’s clear that young people are not taking adequate precautions against the COVID-19 virus. Despite having stronger immune systems and fewer pre-existing conditions, these folks are the biggest disease spreaders among our population. For those of us who are parents and grandparents, and who are at higher risk during this pandemic, perhaps it’s time to try to instill a sense of responsibility in these younger citizens.

Joyce Newman

Carson City

Illegal dumping must stop

In June of 2019, I moved to Carson City. Thankfully, I have found where I would like to reside for the remainder of my life. Nevada has become my adopted home. Most of the people I have encountered are friendly and I feel so fortunate to be here.

Like many of my fellow Nevadans, I appreciate the vast expanse of the desert and innumerable mountain ranges across our state. To me, the land, plants, and animals all have inherent value. As a result, I believe that it is our responsibility to protect them from harm.

Alas, I have seen an accumulation of refuse on the east side of Goni Road as you drive up to the viewing point. It appears that people have created their own makeshift landfill by discarding furniture, tires, bottles, shotgun shells, and yard waste in a ravine. This activity is not only a violation of state law, but also disrespectful to our community, the land, and wildlife.

If you witness illegal dumping, then immediately report the person (or people) to law enforcement. If you discover evidence of it, then please inform the ward supervisor and submit a report through the Carson City Connect webpage. Lastly, if you embody a do-it-yourself ethos like me, please carry a plastic container and gloves in your vehicle so you can pick up small items that others have left behind.

Let us treat the Great Basin Desert with the respect that it deserves.

John A. Duerk

Carson City