Letters to the editor for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017

Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer

Oh, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Is said to have a shiny nose

But naught is said of the after part

And the ill-wind that it blows.

Now Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer,

Who's right behind Rudolph, you see

Is called the Brown-Nosed Reindeer

'Cause Rudolph stops quicker than he.

Then one frosty Christmas Eve

Santa said it fast,

"Bruno, where I placed you, boy,

These rides could be a blast!"

So the reindeer merrily chomped away

At their gayla Christmas bit

Because their visits were so short

Like Christmas reindeer wit.

There should be no illusion as

To the status of Rudolph's behind

Then as to the nature of reindeer

Just bear one thing in mind —

Keep your nose out of someone's business

When it's little to do with you

Like in a church when you tread head-on

Into someone else's pew!

Oh, sadly, poor ol' Bruno

His rides must come to an end.

And now nothing more can be said or done,

Or changed, or be on the mend.

Now, as to the poop of this lyric

There's just no more to say

About Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer

Who by Rudolph got blown away.

Oh, it's Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer

Who was right behind Rudolph, you see —

And was called the Brown-Nosed Reindeer

'Cause Rudolph stopped quicker than he,

'Cause Rudolph stopped quicker than he!

Thane Cornell

Carson City