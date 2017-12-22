Letters to the editor for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017
December 22, 2017
Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer
Oh, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Is said to have a shiny nose
But naught is said of the after part
And the ill-wind that it blows.
Now Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer,
Who's right behind Rudolph, you see
Is called the Brown-Nosed Reindeer
'Cause Rudolph stops quicker than he.
Then one frosty Christmas Eve
Santa said it fast,
"Bruno, where I placed you, boy,
These rides could be a blast!"
So the reindeer merrily chomped away
At their gayla Christmas bit
Because their visits were so short
Like Christmas reindeer wit.
There should be no illusion as
To the status of Rudolph's behind
Then as to the nature of reindeer
Just bear one thing in mind —
Keep your nose out of someone's business
When it's little to do with you
Like in a church when you tread head-on
Into someone else's pew!
Oh, sadly, poor ol' Bruno
His rides must come to an end.
And now nothing more can be said or done,
Or changed, or be on the mend.
Now, as to the poop of this lyric
There's just no more to say
About Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer
Who by Rudolph got blown away.
Oh, it's Bruno the Brown-Nosed Reindeer
Who was right behind Rudolph, you see —
And was called the Brown-Nosed Reindeer
'Cause Rudolph stopped quicker than he,
'Cause Rudolph stopped quicker than he!
Thane Cornell
Carson City