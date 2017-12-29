Letters to the editor for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

Appeal deliveries worse than those of Post Office

I must say, as a newspaper, you have a lot of nerve complaining about our U.S. Post Office delivery service.

I, as a subscriber of the Nevada Appeal, have found my newspaper in the back of my pickup truck, on the roof, against the street side of the curb. This is if we get a paper! Here it is, 8:50 Sunday morning, and guess what? We are waiting on our paper. We have heard so many excuses, I can't begin to list them all.

By the time we get our paper, the news is too old. We actually have your phone number on speed dial.

I would not be writing this had you not printed an article on the front page complaining about the service of the U.S. Postal Service. Just remember, the post office delivers to every residence, where the Nevada Appeal delivers with very bad service to a few.

Kenneth Smith

