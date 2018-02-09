Letters to the editor for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018

World needs more compassion and empathy

Someone needs to put a muzzle on Lynn Muzzy. I have read many of his letters to the editor. I can tell he comes from the past world of old, white men!

Lynn, (I am assuming you are male) when you are pointing a finger at someone, you have three fingers pointing back at you!

I have been trying to figure you out for quite a while. I bet you are in your 70s tall, gray-haired, skinny and grumpy! You come from an era when boys were taught to be bullies, to be strong and not cry. Bless your heart!

Your letters do nothing but denigrate anyone you disagree with. Happily, old, white men are dying out.

I don't want a schoolyard bully ruining or running our country. I don't want a president who gets what he wants by demeaning and disrespecting others.

Recommended Stories For You

I want my grandchildren to be proud and respectful of their country and their heritage. We need good role models.

We need a world of compassion and empathy for all. Where women and people from all ethnic backgrounds are respected for who they are and what they know. Jim Hartman's words were kinder than any Trump has used to describe other countries and those who disagree with him.

I wish you well, Lynn.

Margaret Konieczny

Carson City