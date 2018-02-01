Letters to the editor for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

Drink responsibly this Super Bowl Sunday

The big game is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to gather around the TV and crack open a cold one with your friends and family. Whatever the outcome of the game, everyone wins when you drink responsibly and make safe rides a part of your playbook.

That's why we're cheering for you to be the real MVP this Sunday by helping to keep our roads and communities safe.

Over the past 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the U.S. to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving.

You can use a ride share service, designated driver, or public transportation, but whatever you do, make sure you plan ahead for safe rides.

No matter which team you're rooting for, we should all agree on the fact that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable.

Recommended Stories For You

This Super Bowl Sunday — and every day — enjoy responsibly.

Jason Brown

Capital Beverages, Inc.