Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Democrats and liberals devoid of morals

The Dems/libs continually hide behind the First Amendment (freedom of speech) when they spew their filth about the president of the United States and their disrespect toward the flag of the United States.

There is, however, an old saying regarding this subject. "Some things can be constitutionally correct but are morally wrong."

I guess the morals of the Dems/libs have gone down the toilet.

George Gerlach

Gardnerville