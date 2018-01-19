Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

Trump supporters cut from same cloth

In response to Mr. Gerlach's letter to the editor on Saturday, the 13th of January, I was very disheartened to hear his rhetoric regarding Dems/libs, as he states it, and their freedom of speech against Mr. Trump.

Well, thank God for our freedom of speech. If not for that right, I wouldn't have read his letter. I wouldn't have been so completely blown away at his "opinion" that we say such hateful things against our president.

My first thought was, "What has he said about President Obama in the last eight years?" Quite an earful, I'm sure.

Well, Mr. Gerlach, the tables have turned and now it's our turn to say how unhappy we are with the president and his absolute disregard for the people of these United States.

I have been trying to figure out what kind of person would vote/support Mr. Trump. What could possibly be going through their minds? How can they listen to what he says without cringing in disgust? And it finally hit me! There are about 30 some odd percent of people in this country who are just like Mr. Trump! Total disregard for fellow humans. The only person who can support such a person, is one in the same.

Now, no doubt these people think that's great. But thank the powers that be, the majority of us don't!

Terri Snyder

Carson City