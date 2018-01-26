Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

When it comes to immigration, political hypocrisy is rampant

We are a nation of laws. The private sector of our population has to adhere to these laws to maintain civility. Government officials, not so much.

Illegal aliens are illegal. In Nevada alone, hundreds of millions of dollars per year are spent on illegals. Housing them in our prisons, educating them, and providing many other services with taxpayer dollars should be illegal.

The attorney general should be arresting the people allowing this to happen. Fifteen million dollars in overtime pay is a drop in the bucket next to what is spent on illegal alien services.

Remember Gov. Sandoval's beautiful (political) smile when raising our taxes? Oh, yeah — for the children. Bull.

Our next governor will probably try the same stunt. Let's stop them.

Michael Conroy

Carson City