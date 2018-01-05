Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

Idea to improve service at post office

It seems obvious that our post office is in need of serious assistance, as experienced and noted in letters to the editor.

May I suggest that a "citizens committee" made up of former postal employees, retired and past here in Carson City, be formed in order to assist the current management of this Post Office in identifying problems and suggesting solutions. This can be done in observing current practices and organization in-house and, based on the committee's past experiences and service, make recommendations to fix the poor service currently happening.

A helping hand in times of need can go a long way, and hard times are here in our post office, sad to say! Just a thought.

Mike Zola

Carson City