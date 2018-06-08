Letters to the editor for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Patricia Ackerman is a breath of fresh air

I recently got to know Patricia Ackerman who is running for Nevada State Assembly, District 39. She is a breath of fresh air for Nevada politics.

She has visited our Northern Nevada rural counties and is coming up with reasonable solutions for some of the issues like rural health care and education.

I hope all your readers will visit her website (https://www.ackerman4assembly.com/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ackerman4assembly/) and get to know her as I have.

She will serve Nevada well!

John Hartley

Dayton