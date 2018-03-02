Letters to the editor for Saturday, March 3, 2018

Banning guns will make problem worse

Guns of all size calibers and the ability to fire automatically have been around for many years and until recently there weren't mass shootings. The only thing that has changed is the mental sanity of people. To stop these killings, we have to recognize these people and take face to face action to solve their problems.

We tried banning alcohol during Prohibition and the war on drugs, but these actions didn't stop anything all they did is create gangs, crime and killing.

Banning guns will cause the same thing. The only people who will have guns are killers and criminals.

The country needs to improve vetting of gun buyers and create a good mental health system that will prevent these crimes from happening

Walt Ratchford

Carson City