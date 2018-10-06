Letters to the editor for Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

Downtown construction a futile endeavor

I don't understand the downtown construction — wasn't all that supposed to be done a couple of years back?

It's a cluster even when there's no work being done. Getting old, sure, I can take other routes, but why?

This town needs to figure out things. I don't care what you do, no one will come visit. There's nothing to see.

Philip Marcella

Carson City

Clear frontrunner for Congressional District 2

Last month, I read an editorial in the Las Vegas Sun calling for Congressman Amodei and Senator Heller to "speak clearly and with conscience about the growing stench emanating from the White House. If they hide they can't call themselves leaders — only cowards …"

I couldn't have said it better. Regardless of your political party, it should be clear that things aren't right in D.C.

Trump's minions are falling like dominoes, the most recent is Manafort who pleaded guilty, and Mark Amodei is silent.

We have a president who admitted to groping women, and Amodei is silent. Republicans voted to demolish Obamacare without a replacement and not only was Amodei silent, he voted with his pals.

He's silent when oil companies want to use fracking in Nevada and silent when Trump locks up children in cages.

Let's send someone to Washington who will stand up and be counted. I'm voting for Clint Koble for Congressional District 2!

E. Louise Seidel

Carson City

Thoughts on the FBI

Once the FBI was held in very high esteem.

Now we find out members were involved in the false imprisonment of four innocent individuals accused of the murder of a Boston gangster, and some FBI members even wrote letters seeking to keep them incarcerated.

Mr. Joe Biden, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearings of Justice Thomas has stated, "The next person that refers to an FBI report as being worth anything, obviously doesn't understand anything,..FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion. Period."

In the case involving Secretary of State Clinton's use of her private server we know she repeatedly lied to the public about her usage. FBI Director James Comey while acknowledging wrong doing stated, "Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information."

Questions: Many individuals have been punished for crimes that were unintentional so why did Mr. Comey exonerate her? Per Mr. Biden's statement how did FBI Director Comey have the right to form a conclusion and exonerate her?

Members of the FBI's handling of the "Russian collusion" investigation have also raised concerns for many citizens of our country.

I also find the relationship between Lisa Barsoomian, wife of the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Attorney R. Craig Lawrence, who she is employed by, to be troubling. Mr. Lawrence represented Mr. Mueller three times, Mr. Comey five times, Barack Obama 45 times, Bill Clinton 40 times and Hillary 17 times, all between 1991 and 2017.

There may not be any concern to many regarding the impact of these relationships but I feel many have an uneasy, and troublesome, feeling about such relationships.

I feel all of the above have led to a great lessening of the feeling of the FBI's integrity by the citizens of this country.

Sanford Deyo

Minden

Carson City didn't meet a tax it didn't like

Have you looked at your phone bill. Carson City has added $63 per year as a 911 tax. Just added it with no public input. The board of supervisors never met a tax they did not like. This would add thousands of dollars to the city revenue. We should have the finest 911 system in the country.

George Frazier

Carson City

Nevada State Prison needs to be saved

Over the years, there's been quite a few old-structures that were removed in Carson City. Case in point: Where a "Jack in the Box" now sits, once stood a magnificent, 117-year-old locomotives shed, complete with waterworks, roundhouse, foundry, engine room. And much-more-real-neat-stuff.

In the late 1950s, then-California State Railroad Museum Curator Stephen Drew said it was: "one of Carson City's most significant and long-standing architectural features." Other than, myself, do those words mean anything to anyone else?

Yes, twas an actual time-capsule, an incredible-glimpse of old-Carson City, Nevada, which shall never pass this way again. Twas an already-made-museum for everyone who lives in or travels to Carson City. But rather than it being cleaned up, refurbished and money received from giving tours of the woebegone edifice, sadly it was torn down. With some of its pieces moved to its new location, where another, much-smaller, locomotives shed was constructed, which cost Carson City.

"Is it not the downtown area where you want our visiting tourists most, because Virginian City has always had the railroad-tour going on." And now, even little Moundhouse got a piece of the action.

1991's wrecking-ball, might return to Carson City. A still-standing, 156-year-old prison remains as the Roundhouse once did. Mark my words, and just like the Roundhouse, marked as a historical artifact, eventually someone will claim the prison an old-eyesore, and it will be demolished faster than it went up should money-enough not be collected to open it for tourism.

But that's just my opinion.

Donald Paetz

Carson City

Rosen not focused on rurals

While I appreciate Jacky Rosen finally making time for rural Nevadans, its a little too late. She has been a candidate for the Senate for more than a year and has never made an effort to meet with us until now…a mere two months before the election.

If we aren't a priority for her on the campaign trail, we wont be a priority for her in Washington. She can keep campaigning in Vegas and California. She has sent her message to rural Nevada loud and clear.

Angela LoGiurato

Carson City