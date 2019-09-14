Letters to the Editor for September 14, 2019

Not bad for only 243 years old

The United States of America is 243 years old. There are countries that are over 1,000 years old.

That is amazing in itself when you consider where we are and what we have accomplished in comparison as to where they are.

Our country was founded because there were some people who wanted a better way of life and were fed up with being restrained under socialist dictatorships. They wanted to have the freedom to live their lives and prosper to the best of their abilities. They were tired of the shackles of socialism and tyranny and yearned to be free to seek out their own destinies as a free people.

They knew there had to be a better way and this new land of America offered this challenge. The question is, why would we want to go back to socialist policies when socialism has eventually failed everywhere it has been tried? We may have evolved into a capitalistic country, but we have been doing pretty good in less than 300 years.

Kelly Madigan

Carson City

Vaping just as dangerous as traditional smoking

Vaping is the all-new cool among teens and younger and older adults who claim it’s cheaper and much safer to use than smoking ordinary tobacco or using marijuana products with tobacco. I don’t know about that one.

I’ve witnessed “vapers” double and triple drag their e-cigarettes then exhale an enormous cloud of smokelike steam that eventually rests upon them and others nearby. It’s like a contest to see how much smoke they can launch into the air at one time; it’s nothing but cancer being blown out then inhaled back into the lungs of people secondhand.

Seems these people being treated in hospitals for lung problems from extreme e-cigarette use, either marijuana or tobacco, is almost like treating a drowning victim: There’s too much liquid/fluid on the lungs when drowning, but in vaping cases, it’s too much vaporous moisture and smoke. Their lungs are continually being overwhelmed from a tremendous amount of exhaust from their own smoking device. Electronic cigarette smoking is worse than most other smoking vices like pipes, cigarettes or cigars. Honestly? It’s just vaporizing the lungs of those who use them and possibly those around them.

Nowadays smokers don’t want just any ordinary cigarette — they can huff away on a cool-looking electronic one. As you can see, I am a non-smoker. But I used to smoke for 38 years then finally shed myself of the wicked burden.

It’s the 21st century; let the new-generation smokers have their fun by electronically smoking themselves to death.

Don Paetz

Carson City