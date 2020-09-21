Letters to the Editor for September 19, 2020

Free your change

Where have all of the coins gone? Raley’s now only accepts credit or debit cards. Walmart’s self-check out only accepts credit or debit cards. Smith’s if you pay with cash now rounds up your total to the next dollar. You get a credit for your change that you may use the next time you shop.

Too many people across America are collecting coins as a hobby. That reminds me of a neighbor I had when I lived in Minneapolis. He was always talking about his penny collection. One day, he said would you like to see my penny collection. I said sure.

In the house we went. He had two, two-pound coffee cans full to the top with pennies. I said, “Wow, I’ve never seen so many pennies.” He turned to me with a big smile on his face, saying, “Do you collect anything?”

Without skipping a beat, I said “Oh yes! I collect $10 bills.”

With that said, his smile faded and so did the conversation. He never talked about his pennies again. Yes, I was kidding about the $10 bills but he didn’t know that.

So, folks, let’s get those coins back in circulation.

LeRoy “Link” Jorgenson

Carson City

Law and order

The vast majority of Americans believe in law and order. They condemn all unlawful actions, regardless of the position of the offender. They are offended by the illegal actions of all individuals.

There have been a number of incidents, going back to the Watts and L.A. incidents, which started with unlawful acts, followed by resistance to arrest, and ending with rioting and in some cases the death of the alleged perpetrator and others. The incidents all started with an unlawful act where the police were called to investigate the situation. We have to keep in mind that resisting arrest, rioting, looting and arson, are all unlawful actions.

During the Obama administration incidents such as the Michael Brown, and others occurred. They all started with the committing of an unlawful act, followed by resisting arrest and ending with the death of the perpetrator. In the case of Michael Brown both Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, along with Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder, visited Ferguson to investigate the incident. The conclusion was the shooting was justifiable.

President Obama in addressing these incidents did not talk about the need for law and order. He addressed the incidents as examples of racism and police brutality. I feel his actions have resulted in the deepening of racial divide and an increase in police hatred. People are acting without a clear understanding of all the facts that are relevant to the incident.

As law abiding individuals we should all be concerned about unlawful acts. I feel it is time for our federal government to address the issue of why we have all these unlawful acts, especially resisting arrest. They are a major contributor to all our current problems.

Sanford Deyo

Minden

Fate of the nation

America has seen civil unrest before, but this feels different, this violence is political. It’s reminiscent of 1930s Germany. The left’s hatred for Trump is so consuming that any pretense of normalcy is gone forever. The curtain has been pulled back revealing their true nature.

They detest our history and our culture. They despise the electorate, the constitution, the rule of law and our way of life. But mostly they hate America. Their authoritarian and violent proclivities are on full display. They will do anything to defeat Donald Trump including crashing our economy and razing our cities.

Their self-righteous and tedious platitudes of compassion and social justice are meaningless pretexts. Their failure to condemn the violence and defend the country and its citizens from the mob is most revealing. Unable to win the hearts and minds of the electorate, they would rather destroy the country than suffer defeat.

Whether committing outright voter fraud or releasing violent criminals to terrorize and intimidate the electorate, nothing it seems is beyond the pale for this sanctimonious group.

They are the ones our founders feared. They are the reason for the Second Amendment. Their message is clear; give them what they want or there will be no peace and no security. But those who would trade liberty for security deserve neither. This election the choice is clear, freedom and prosperity or tyranny and ruin. Choose wisely my friends, the fate of the nation is in your hands.

Mike Rodgick

Carson City

Guess who I’m voting for

I ask myself why I would want to waste my time responding to Mr. Frinks letter? Because its essence screams “Respond.” So typical of a Trump enthusiast; shallow, accusatory, limited in scope and nonsensical.

So, our choices are to vote for the “Village Idiot” or the MAGA man. OK, I will waste a few moments.

Why does Mr. Frink want to denigrate “Village Idiots”? So typical of a Trumper to put down someone rather than using facts and logic to explain their critique. Let us examine one meaning of village idiot. The sudden prominence of Nostradamus was undoubtedly triggered by a widely circulated message asserting that in the year 1555 the prophet had foreseen the results of the presidential election: Come the millennium, month 12 (in this case month 11), in the home of the greatest power, the village idiot will come forth to be acclaimed the leader.

I can live with that definition, can you Mr. Frink? Frink seems to believe Biden is an idiot, far from it. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in history and political science and received his law degree from Syracuse University Law School, not to mention being Vice President for eight years.

Now we have the MAGA man, who claims “…Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” He “attended” two colleges. His graduation is suspect. As of this writing Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims.

While Trump has never personally gone bankrupt; hotels and casinos of his have declared bankruptcy six times. Trump has cheated, lied his entire life. It has become second nature. He declares “Let’s Make America Great Again.” In his almost four years as president he has done the complete opposite. Our nation has become the laughingstock of the world, excepting of course for Russia and North Korea.

Care to guess who I am voting for?

Joel Flamenbaum

Carson City

Show of hands

“OK everyone. Listen up. By a show of hands (I’ve got mine up), how many out there have personally known someone from Trump’s ‘LOSERS CAMP?’ Grandparents, Mother, Father, Husband, Wife, Son, Daughter, Sister, Brother, Cousin, Uncle, close friend or neighbor? Someone who gave their life in serving their country. Someone who may have been posthumously awarded medals for valor or bravery. Someone who simply gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving and defending their nation, because they felt it was the honorable thing to do.

“Once more a show of hands please (I’ve got mine up), how many out there personally know someone from Trump’s SUCKERS CAMP? Someone who is in active military duty, retired from the military, or survived tragedy and lives with a permanent disability. Someone who is alive, presently serving or did serve and made it back… not always whole but made it back.

“LOSERS and SUCKERS!” That’s what our despicable maggot of a president thinks of his fellow Americans in the military… dead or alive. This ain’t fake news people. He said it. He’s on video. Way too many accurate and credible sources to deny. Even Fox Noise verified his reprehensible remarks. The man, who spends every breathing moment thinking only of himself, always thinking what’s in it for him, will not be able to lie his way out of this one. 25,001 lies. And maybe it’s the last one that will finally sink in to the heads of a few million of his brain dead followers.

I say this with all seriousness. If you can look the other way on this, and still support this sub-human cretin, then you really have have lost your collective minds. All I can ask is PLEASE… PLEASE… do the rest of us non-crazies a huge favor and stay away from the polls.

Rick Van Alfen

Carson City

No foothold for BLM

Regarding the Appeal’s Sept. 9 guest editorial “God and Country” by Midge Breeden, it’s shocking how simply being white and economically well off allows gullible adults to back violent anarchist BLM to cleanse themselves of endemic racism. Jason Riley, a black Wall Street Journal editorialist, points out that BLM doesn’t represent the greater black community any more than white nationalists represent the white community.

The black community wants more policing in high crime neighborhoods even as BLM turns criminals into martyrs and leads the call to defund the police. Anti-police rhetoric has no basis in any empirical reality. It’s my hope that perhaps one or more of these local BLM sycophants would move to Portland and send back news bulletins on who does what downtown after dark.

As to the Aug. 8 Back the Blue rally in Douglas County to support Douglas County Sheriff Coverley, most of the participants actually own TV’s and see for themselves every night the BLM rioting, arson and looting of businesses whose owners’ only sin was to provide goods and services for the communities they live in. Douglas citizens stand with our law enforcement professionals; we won’t allow them to be attacked without consequences. BLM will not be permitted to get a foothold in Douglas County.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden

Thanks for supporting luau

Dear Carson City/Carson Valley Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Supporters:

Once again, in the midst of a pandemic, a crippling shutdown, and ongoing challenges of every shape and stripe, you have floored us. YOU, the community, have stepped up to make the 27th Annual Luau, but our first ever Virtual Luau, a huge success.

Thank you so much to our donors, our luau committee, our Board and Advisory Committee, our staff – YOU all kept your chins up during this crazy endeavor. We won’t know our final numbers for a few weeks but it looks like Virtual Luau was the success we needed it to be. We would normally raise about $300,000, which is 20% of the clubs’ annual income. This year we will be at about half that, which is nothing short of amazing in light of the challenges we faced. Over half of our normal attendees attended virtually. Almost all of our big sponsors immediately stepped up at their normal commitment levels. We had about 75% of the items we would normally have had in the auction, and many of them went for crazy amounts, far exceeding their stated value. THIS is what community looks like. THIS is what success looks like for our kids!

Thank you to each of you who all got busy and helped in 1,000 different ways that may seem big or small, but every single piece of the puzzle is important. Once again, this committee and this community make us so grateful to live here in (as Mayor Bob would say) the Greatest City in the World.

Andie Wilson and Jill Head, Co-chairs of the Auction Committee

Katie Leao, CPO, BGCWN

Thanks for fixing leak

For Tom Grundy and his team at Public Works.

We want to thank you all for being so quick and expert at helping us with our water issues. You quickly responded to our call about a water leak at the street. And it is fixed. Even in this horrible smoke, the technicians who helped us knew what they

needed to do and did it efficiently and quickly.

Many thanks! All those I spoke with reporting the problem or working the problem or following up on our satisfaction have been easy to work with, prompt and effective.

Carol Edmund

Carson City