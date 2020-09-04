Letters to the Editor for September 2, 2020

Guessing game

Well, it looks like on Nov. 3 we have a choice between Joe “The National Village Idiot” Biden and Donald “Keep America Great” Trump.

Care to guess who I’m voting for?

I am not running for any political office and I approve this message.

John Frink

Carson City

Some numbers keep climbing

During the four days of the Trump Re-election Convention the claim was made that Trump has controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the first day of the Convention, 446 U.S. deaths were reported from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 1,136 U.S. deaths.

On Wednesday, 1,320 U.S. deaths.

On Thursday, 1,106 U.S. deaths.

In the four days of Trump’s convention 4,006 U.S. citizens died from COVID-19.

Total deaths from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were 2,996.

So, seven months after the onset of the current COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., in the four days of Trump’s convention 1,010 more U.S. citizens died than the total in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

How has the reaction of the Trump administration to the current pandemic compared to the national reactions to 9/11?

Total U.S. COVID-19 deaths at the close of the Trump Convention on Thursday: 180,723

Predictions for the rest of the year: 200,000 U.S. deaths by Sept. 19

By Dec. 1: At the current rate: 317,312 deaths

If restrictions continue to ease: 363,431 deaths

If there is 95% use of masks: 249,833 deaths

Sources: COVID-19 statistics: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/

9/11 deaths: https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks#section_6

COVID-19 predictions https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america?view=total-deaths&tab=trend

Jon Nowlin

Carson City

How much is enough?

If Trump is re-elected, we will not recognize our country. The “Dictator-In-Chief” has done so much damage the past four years, that it’s unimaginable the damage he will do if re-elected.

Immediately after taking office, Trump canceled vital diplomatic agreements, insulted our allies, and damaged our ability to effectively work with other countries to address global threats. He buddied up to dangerous dictators while alienating our allies.

On the home front, Trump has undermined Congress, the courts, and his own federal agencies. He disregards our medical experts and twists the science to benefit his own political agenda. His narcissism demonstrates his open disdain for democratic values.

Since Trump refuses to take action on the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has spread and thousands are needlessly dying daily. In his words, “we are doing great and this virus will just go away.” Well. Mr. President, this virus will not magically just go away.

We need to elect a leader who will take action on this virus. Joe Biden is the one we can trust and has laid out a plan to bring our country together instead of further dividing our country as Trump has done and will continue to do if re-elected.

Patricia Thomas

Carson City

Study the ballot and vote

Know the facts and don’t jump to conclusions! There is always two sides to a story and everyone should keep an open mind, hear the facts and then make a personal decision when getting ready to place their valuable vote during the general election.

Mark Amodei attended the Republican committee monthly meeting and made his stance on the Post Office crystal clear and I appreciate hearing how he voted, in this case not voting.

He is all for the U.S. Postal Service and wants every vote to count! He made it very clear that it is not a money issue with the U.S. Postal Service. They have the funds necessary and Congress passed the ability for them to borrow $10 billion which they haven’t even attempted to utilize.

The bill passed by the House and is dead on arrival to the Senate and will not come close to a presidential signature – literally a waste of time to vote when he has more important business to do here in Nevada representing his constituents helping who he serves to make a difference. Please study the ballot and vote.

Scott Hoen

Carson City