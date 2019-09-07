Letters to the Editor for September 7, 2019

Minimum wage increase is a good start

In 1938, the federal minimum wage was introduced at 25 cents an hour. That’s $4.55 in today’s money. It stayed at 25 cents right through to 1948, by which time its value had dropped to $2.66. In 1949, it went to 40 cents ($4.31), and in 1950 to 75 cents ($7.98), so the minimum wage has actually declined a bit over the past seven decades, even as GDP per capita has tripled.

The aphorism “a rising tide lifts all boats” reflects America’s belief that as the economy grows, everyone should reap a proportional share of the rewards. Instead, most of the new wealth has gone to owners of the big yachts, while dinghy owners are gasping for breath at the bottom of the harbor.

Had all boats risen with the tide, the $7.98 minimum wage of 1950 would now be in the neighborhood of $24, and the top earners would’ve seen their incomes triple as well. Instead, we’ve experienced a reverse Robin Hood effect with an upward transfer of wealth that has left more and more of the working poor struggling to survive.

How and why this happened is complicated, but part of the solution is the staged increase of Nevada’s minimum wage to $12 an hour. That’s only half of what the rising tide should’ve produced, but minimum wage laws are only one tool in the toolbox. There are other ways America’s growing level of income inequality can be reversed. We tried benign neglect. That didn’t work. It’s time for more positive action.

Rich Dunn

Carson City

Timbers Saloon golf tournament supports Carson High tech students

On Aug. 17, the Timbers Saloon held a golf tournament to raise money for tech students at Carson High School who want to further their education in trade schools rather than traditional college degrees. Because of your generous donations, we raised $14,601 and are able to provide scholarships to deserving students in their pursuit of their career goals.

We, the benefit committee, look forward to next year’s scholarship benefit and because of your generous support of sponsoring teams, donating raffle items and hole sponsorships, we look forward to many more successful years.

Thank you all!

Chuck Benton Memorial Committee

Diner owners thankful but say it’s time to move past legal holdup

As the owners of Mom and Pop’s Diner for the past 20 years, we have had our ups and downs, as any business does. We have been very lucky to have such a great customer base and friends. We want to tell all the individuals who have given their moral support that it means so much to Jamesa and myself.

Because the judge’s verdict has created so much of a stir, it has been better than any kind of advertising money could buy. Everywhere we go, somebody says that this is just wrong, and tells us that it is obvious that it is personally against us.

We put the gazebo up for shade for our customers. Even after we closed, people took advantage of the shade in the afternoons.

Our newest issue is the Carson City Board of Supervisors and one judge.

I have a permit application dated July 11, 2017, but there is no Carson City received stamp. So there is no legal value without a Carson City stamp received on it. My landlord signed the application also. I have been in business for 40 years, and I know a permit is needed for everything.

It is time to move on. Lucky for us, we are very healthy at our ages; that is most important. The gazebo is going home on our deck next to our hot tub. We will enjoy it every day. We will survive and next summer there will be a new look in front of Mom and Pop’s Diner.

My wife and I accept everything life throws our way and we just move on.

Doug and Jamesa Cramer

Owners of Mom & Pop’s Diner

Tips dedicated to bands are not meant to be shared

What a fun month of August we’ve had being treated to lots of shows and concerts sponsored by Jazz and Beyond.

It was really nice to see the variety of entertainment. Great to see so many sponsors of this large event.

The volunteers and the staff should be so proud of what they accomplish year after year. Looking forward to next year, and I have invited people from out of town just for this summer event.

That being said, I do hope that when we put tips in a band’s jar for a fantastic performance that the band will not have to split their tips 50/50 with Jazz and Beyond. I attended one of the concerts and witnessed this happening at the end of the evening as the band broke down their equipment. I also donate to Jazz and Beyond when I can and if this practice continues next year in 2020, I will have to do something different.

I, as well as many of my friends, have not been aware of this splitting of the tips. Not every group in Jazz and Beyond performance is even deserving of a tip.

When I tip, I want to see 100 percent of the tip go to the band. Yes, I know Jazz and Beyond is a 501(c)3.

Karin Tancrell

Washoe Valley