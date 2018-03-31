Letters to the editor for Sunday, April 1, 2018

New interstate freeway will diminish access to public land

The basis for deciding where to put the proposed I-11 should be based in the right of privates citizens to access public lands. Route B1 will remove a nearly 100-mile stretch of public land from private citizens' ability to recreation there.

I-11 should remain within the I-95 right of way, of course with minor adjustments and accommodations as needed. Highway 95 already exists from Southern Mexico to the Arctic Circle and is currently the major north/south West Coast truck route.

We are losing access to our public lands at a rapid rate. Right now, Sen. Heller has sponsored Senate Bill S.414. It is known as the Pershing County Lands Bill. This bill will remove private citizen access to 286,000 acres in Pershing County — 150,000 acres will be qualified for disposal to private ownership in. You and I will never again see the Humboldt River in Pershing County. This bill will also create 136,000 acres of newly designated wilderness areas. We cannot sustain this level of loss of our public lands.

Please include in your remarks to NDOT that this new I-11 should remain within the current I-95 right of way.

Maurice White

Carson City

He Rose

On the cross they hung Him high and stretched Him wide;

Between the locks of His hair He hung His head and died.

They took Him down and buried Him late one Friday …

He stayed in the grave all day Friday,

He stayed in the grave all day Saturday,

But early Sunday morning God raised Jesus from the dead

That we may have victory!

Easter Day is here to stay …

Because Jesus rose from the grave,

To the life He gave for you and for me!

Lorraine Jackson

Reno

Student seeking help from Nevadans

Dear people of the great state of Nevada,

Hello! I am a fourth grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we research a state for our state fair, and I have chosen your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Nevada as I work on my report. While we will research most of the information ourselves, we also like to get firsthand knowledge from people who live in the state. This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper, or any other items that you think would be useful.

You can mail items to the Mrs. Hughey's Class, Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28277 by April 30 for our state fair on May 18.

I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance for your consideration!

Sincerely,

Jake Goodman

Charlotte, N.C.

What happened to states' rights?

What happened to "states' rights?" I remember during President Obama's administration that if a federal regulation impacted a state regulation or practice, narrow-minded citizens cried "states' rights! We should do what our state wants to do — not what the feds want."

Now some cities in California want to operate as sanctuary entities, protecting their residents from federal ICE troops and imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, wants to control the state of California because he doesn't like immigration "sanctuaries." Come on "right winger" — do you support "states' rights" or not?

Wendell Newman

Carson City

Time for policy to diminish gun violence

It was very encouraging to attend the March for Our Lives rally on March 24 on a cold and snowy day. I was impressed by the variety of speakers who stood up to speak out on gun violence: students, teachers, grandparents, veterans and others. All had a story to tell and all were passionate that gun violence has got to end.

What our elected officials need to know is that in 2016 Nevada voters passed a background check initiative: Question 1. Both our current governor and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running to be governor, are blocking this ballot initiative that is now the law. They should embrace this law now since this was the voters' decision to support this very basic background check initiative.

If policy makers do not want to do something to make our community and our state safer, then others should take their place to represent our state. The National Rifle Association, through its political clout, should no longer control our public policies on gun violence or gun safety.

Lisa Rea

Carson City

Dissecting the message of gun control advocates

After the March for Our Lives, I'm trying to understand the message.

The NRA is evil and wants to kill children – although I've never heard anyone say that, and it has advocated responsible ownership since before I was born.

Republicans are evil and want to kill children – although I've never heard a single one say so, and the ones I know want to make schools safer.

Gun makers are evil and want to kill children – although I've never heard any say that, and they manufacture a legal product and employ thousands of people who work to feed their families.

Gun owners are murderers and terrorists – and of course, want to kill children – even though 99.99 percent are law-abiding citizens who want to protect themselves, their families, and other innocents from harm.

Democrats and gun control advocates are good, especially the ones protected by armed security details wherever they go, because their lives are more important than the lives of the people who vote for them.

The FBI, Broward County Sheriff's Office, and the school district are not to blame for a massacre that took 17 lives, although they had many indications that a person was a danger, and they may well have prevented the shooter from getting a gun.

More laws will keep people from doing bad things, because there aren't enough laws to keep people from doing bad things.

Do I have it right? I hope so, because I'm sure I need to obey the edicts of people who we as a society say aren't old enough to vote, smoke, drink, gamble or sign themselves out of school.

Gary M. Collier

Gardnerville