Letters to the editor for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

Carson City off to strong start in terms of revitalization

Downtown Carson City is looking better than anytime in my lifetime here. I moved to Carson City 70 years ago from Ely. Carson City had a population of 4,700, no hospital, no parks and one high school and one elementary school.

Downtown Carson had a two-lane street, wide sidewalks and big trees on each side of the street. Carson grew and downtown the trees were cut, the sidewalks narrowed, an awful fence installed to keep pedestrians from falling into the traffic, etc. Master plans were made and subsequently scrapped as too expensive. Then a few years ago Doreen Mack became involved in downtown beautification. She and others made our current downtown happen against all odds and against all the naysayers.

Today (and I drive through town as often as possible), I see people walking, sitting on the benches and mostly enjoying our beautiful downtown. I live near the old hospital and it's an easy walk downtown.

We need to encourage new businesses so foot traffic will continue to increase. We need to encourage bicycles, both of which will promote healthy lifestyles.

I guess I'm just saying keep up the great work on making Carson City a walkable town, one that will encourage tourists to stop and spend time and dollars. For sure, my friends and I are enjoying our beautiful Carson City!

Marcia Cuccaro

Carson City

Tax bill helping hundreds of thousands of Americans

Leave it to the Democrats to be mad that the American people finally get some help from Washington! The recent Republican tax reform has already benefitted hundreds of thousands of Americans with bonuses, and 90 plus percent will see larger paychecks. That 90 plus percent includes a lot of their Democrat constituents, too!

Instead of being happy for their constituents, they choose to be deceitful and distort the excellent results already happening. Even when Apple announces it is going to bring $350 billion from overseas to invest in America and American workers, the Democrat leadership refuses to acknowledge the tax reforms are working for us.

For small businesses eager to expand, a lower tax rate means they can hire more employees and raise the pay of those who deserve it most.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that 99 percent of Nevada's businesses are small businesses. Anything that can give them a leg up will undoubtedly help not just the job creators themselves, but the employees who rely on them for a paycheck. Every Nevadan and Nevada business should applaud a tax reform bill that is already helping them and our economy.

Assemblyman Chris Edwards

District 19

What makes Trump worst president?

The liberal Democrats want to impeach Trump because they think he is our worst president.

I agree with them.

It is terrible that employment is higher than it has been for years.

It is terrible that illegal immigration is lower than it has been for years.

It is terrible that the stock market is over 26,000 for the first time.

It is terrible that we have fewer illegal immigrants coming into our country that want to destroy it.

It is terrible that there is more businesses coming back to the USA.

We should impeach Trump and all Republicans and bring back a Democrat who would bring our country back to the sad shape it was in with Obama.

Walt Ratchford

Carson City

'And may God have mercy on your soul'

This is in response to Terri Snyder, who stated, "There are about 30 some odd percent of people in this country who are just like Mr. Trump! Total disregard for fellow humans."

Well, Terri, I would like to quote one of my favorite movies, "Billy Madison." This is dedicated to you: "What you just said was the most insanely idiotic thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone who read what you wrote is now dumber for having read it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul."

Justin Jackson

Carson City