Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Postal workers given gratitude for hard work

Those complaining about the Post Office should be ashamed of themselves! These men and women work very hard, during this time of total chaos, to complain about a missed package, a human error, and act like the world is ending over it is ridiculous.

I would like to thank these workers for all they do and all they have to put up with! I get mail every day and when I go in they are always nice despite people in line huffing and puffing. Thank you, Post Office.

Sheila Bridges

Carson City

This election season, Nevada can do better

U.S. Rep. Peter King, Republican from New York, voted against the new "federal tax rip off." Why? Because he listened to his constituency back home and realized the problems this legislation would cause for middle-class and low-income families across his district and beyond.

I don't always agree with his votes, but he certainly out-classed our Nevada representatives, Sen. Heller and CD 2 Rep. Mark Amodei. They don't only overlook inquiries from their constituents, they don't care about us. But why would they when they make huge salaries at taxpayer expense and qualify for generous pensions? And they don't seem to realize they were hired to represent not just the wealthy 1 percent crowd, but homeless, low-income and middle-class Nevadans.

Voters need to voice their views by voting against these guys in 2018. Surely, Nevada can do better.

Wendell Newman

Carson City

Senator Heller: Either get on the Trump train, or get off

Senator Heller,

I sent you an email previously saying I voted for you last time but I won't this time unless you started supporting Trump, I must not have been the only one, thank you for supporting him since then.

I'm just wondering why you are now, but not before? Are you more concerned about getting re-elected now that you are seeing the writing on the wall?

I still think you are not doing enough to convince me that you really support our POTUS and his amazing leadership. Are you a patriot or not? Some real serious stuff is coming up and you know it. We need you to be on Trump's side.

If you were to become one of his biggest supporters and became real vocal about it from here on out, I then might be convinced that you are being worthy of holding your office, otherwise, I'll be voting for the other guy.

I recently changed my voter party affiliation from Independent to Republican just so I could vote against you in a special primary. I won't be the only one to do this. I've met you before and I liked you when you were campaigning. You turned out to be the same as our governor, another one of those "say anything to get elected" type politicians. Please listen to your voters, listen to Trump.

I would sincerely like to see you get on the mainstream news a lot more often as a prominent leader in support of and a defender of the president and his proposals. This is what your constituents want out of you in these historic times. Either get on the train, or get off.

Chris Redwine

Carson City

Trumped-up tax rhetoric from charlatan president

Donald Trump, Sept. 27: "My plan is for the working people, and my plan is for jobs … I don't benefit. I don't benefit. In fact, very, very strongly, as you see, I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." Donald Trump, Dec. 22 to a gathering of Mar-a-Lago members after signing his tax bill: "You all just got a lot richer …"

It should be noted that the initiation fee for his private club is $200,000 with yearly dues of $14,000!

I wonder, when will people stop crawling on their bellies behind this charlatan and realize the tidbits he is leaving for them along the way are not really made of expensive Swiss chocolate?

John O'Neill

Minden

If you want your dog off leash, make sure it's trained

Americans don't train their dogs! This is fine until they cause a nuisance in public. One of Nevada's great attributes is its wide open public places, which makes it a mecca for hikers and bikers. However, a relaxing and enjoyable hike is all too often turned into a stressful angry experience when somebody's unleashed untrained dog harasses hikers on these public trails. This has happened to me several times and twice inside of a month. This may not seem like much, but I've only been out a few times, so two out of three unpleasant hikes isn't good.

Many owners let their dogs get so way ahead of them that they don't even know what is going on with the dog up or down the trail.

My dad was even bitten by a dog years ago. Also, I know of a boy who had been chased down by dogs and bitten several times requiring hospitalization. I've not been bitten yet, but the way it's going, it's only a matter of time.

Do we need another law requiring dogs having to be leashed in all public places? Is this why we have so may laws in this nation of laws because Americans can't do the right thing because it's right, not because it's a law? I certainly hope people do the right thing and not the lazy thing and train their dogs to behave themselves on the public trail! I can't believe I'm the only one bothered by this.

Rob Riley

Carson City