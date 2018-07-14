Letters to the editor for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Public Works employees make Carson better

I want to thank Public Works for the impeccable job they are doing around town.

From the streets to the trees and whatever needs to be done, the crew and staff work hard with little or no recognition in all kinds of inclement weather.

Please know that you are appreciated and I thank you all for your hard work and courteous attitude.

Doreen Mack

Carson City

Scaling back of Appeal hurts democracy

It is unfortunate that the Appeal has scaled back its printed daily version of this newspaper.

A daily paper is important to any city, especially in Nevada since Carson City is the location of the legislature.

We need to be able to express our views as citizens and as voters.

I write to share my deepest concerns about our nation at this hour and the state of this democracy. I know I am not alone.

I never thought I would pray for this nation daily and for the preservation of our democracy.

Special Counsel Mueller and his team must do all they can do to fully investigate this administration, the 2016 election, and know the ties between a foreign power, Russia, and the president.

The investigation should be fully supported by all elected officials in Congress because this is about the preservation of our democracy.

That is their most important job and why they were elected.

If such an investigation is not fully supported by any representative in Congress they should not be re-elected to office.

I like so many others in this state and nation love this country and want it protected.

Lisa Rea

Carson City