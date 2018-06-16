Letters to the editor for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Liberal attacks on Trump ignore the truth

Regarding the Sunday Appeal editorial and letters attacking President Trump and patriotic America: Lefty hypocrites over time have bounced from radio silence on Chappaquiddick to "I believe Anita Hill" to omertà on Bill Clinton's many peccadillos and victims of harassment. Now they charge Trump with being immoral, and an ill-spoken cretin. Where were they when Clinton used the people's house as his personal sex parlor? Where were they when Obama told us he had been in "all 57 states" or that Navy medics were "corpsmen." Where was their PC outrage when Saint Obama said, "I bowled a 129. It's like — it was like the Special Olympics, or something."

These preening blowhards' conceit is that they can distract from President Trump's political successes: A roaring economy, which has produced record low unemployment, and Trump's powerful new America that's facing down our enemies in a dangerous world. Not likely.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden

Housing growth needs water from somewhere

I found it both amusing and disturbing when I read the front page of the Appeal on Friday, June 1, and the headline "Water Restrictions Go Into Effect Today," referencing restrictions for Carson City residents on allowable days for watering landscaping and vegetation.

Given that we just finished a nearly normal snowpack with water still left over from last seasons' record monster winter, I found it amusing that the city would need to make this restriction. Maybe they know something we don't.

However, I found it very disturbing that with the new restriction in place, both Carson City, Douglas County and most of Northern Nevada continue to approve large residential developments.

More disturbing is their continual variances converting ag land to residential for the purpose of more residential development. Must be great to be a developer in the valley!

We have seen previously filled reservoirs go bone dry in just recent years. After all of these new houses are built, where is the water going to come from, especially in the next drought?

Ted Warburton

Gardnerville

How far can the left sink?

I thoroughly enjoy reading all the hysterical anti-Trump letters printed here. The amount of disinformation and dishonesty is staggering. Liberals just can't face the fact that 2008 through 2016 were a complete disaster for this country.

Obama's failed administration did everything possible to divide this nation based on race, religion, income and gender. It was his mission to pit American against American.

I hold Obama personally responsible for much of the violence committed against police officers in the last decade.

Liberals are also living in denial regarding the election of Trump. It wasn't Russia, Assange or Comey. It was Hillary! She was a terrible political candidate who couldn't become dog catcher outside of San Francisco.

Libs, keep bashing Trump, please. Every fake news slur gets him more votes. We have peace talks with North Korea. There have been 17 American hostages released from foreign nations since Trump, without a penny of U.S. currency being spent. We have 3.8 percent unemployment, lower taxes on the working class and manufacturing jobs coming back in droves. We are negotiating fair trade deals and cracking down on illegal immigrants.

My goodness, we even have liberals defending MS-13 and the Iranian mullahs. How far can the left sink? President Trump has been a miracle for this country. The ruling class needs to stop him, Democrats and Republicans alike. The establishment can't let an outsider solve problems that have existed for generations. If he did, well, we wouldn't need the establishment, would we?

Dan Cerda

Dayton

Trump continues to embarrass U.S.

Once again, Donald the Toddler-in-Chief stumbles his way through the G-7 by showing his total lack of basic manners, good will, and knowledge of history. Another barrage of Tweet-fueled tantrums, insults to our neighbors (Canada), late arrivals at meetings (way to support the ladies, Don!), and crossed-arm petulance yields another embarrassment for U.S. in front of our allies while he commits treason by rah-rahing for our enemy, Russia.

Some definitions for the President: "Allies" are "two or more individuals, organizations, or countries … working together toward the same purpose …" while "treason" is "(the crime of) showing no loyalty to your country, especially by helping its enemies"). But don't take my word for it … look it up.

Our so-called Commander-in-Chief then continues the debacle by "preparing" to BS his way through a crucial security summit with North Korea (these are nuclear weapons, Mr. President — not firecrackers. Google "Hiroshima" if you still don't get it. You don't have to read anything — just look at the pictures).

And finally, regarding the June 10 letter cheering the Prez for his "accomplishments" (eg, jobs, the economy): we're on the same track of slow but steady progress the previous (adult) holder of the job put us on. Have you noticed the price of gas lately? Wait till the tariff-tantrums raise the prices of cars and other goods.

Time to stop drinking Don's Kool-Aid and take a good look at reality: the rich keep getting richer through the latest un-paid-for tax cuts (hello, extra trillions in deficit!) while the "ignored folks" of the middle class get pennies.

Don't wait for 2020 — the time to vote is NOW. Time to flip the House and Senate, so the investigations can finish, the truth can come out, and we can send this incompetent — and potentially dangerous — child back to Bankruptcy Land where he belongs.

Sean Mick

Carson City

Guy Farmer wrong about Starbucks anti-bias training

Guy Farmer really missed the mark on the Starbucks racist conduct. Maybe check out the short film on racism the Starbucks employees were shown.

Does Mr. Farmer really think he would have been denied use of the bathroom or arrested for loitering while waiting for a meeting?

Charlie Kilpatrick

Carson City