Letters to the editor for Sunday, June 3, 2018

Foreign influence seen elsewhere than Russia

There's a lot of talk nowadays about U.S. politics possibly colluding with foreign countries. Let's see how presumptive candidates for Senate weigh in on foreign influence upon their jobs.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Heller, in March 2018, co-sponsored a bill called "United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018." This bill would require, mandate and promise that America defend Israel no matter what, where or why.

Presumptive Democratic candidate Rep. Jacky Rosen is Heller's likely opponent. Three months after being inducted into the House, she introduced a bill called "Defend Israel Act." The phrase "at all costs" was left out.

Heller is on record of supporting the "Israel Anti-Boycott Act," which is against the First Amendment of the Constitution. Presumably, Rosen would support it as well.

If these bills by Heller and Rosen are not examples of foreign influence, am I guilty of anti-Semitism? Or is there something else afloat?

Robert Simpson

Dayton

Casino Fandango's Rockin' Rib Fest a gift to community

This past Memorial Day weekend I had the pleasure of attending the inaugural Rockin' Rib Fest at Casino Fandango. This was the first event of its kind in Carson City and Carson Valley. This was a family event that a lot of people attended and all ages were there. Families, couples and friends.

There were four great rib cookers, great vendors and a beer garden, and other drinks for adults and kids. The food was great and the beer cold.

The music was fantastic. All four days had great bands. There was all kinds of music for everyone to enjoy. The Lost Reverends and the Tom Petty Tribute band are just a couple of the great bands they had. There were plenty of people and kids up dancing. At one point when one of the bands was doing a Dean Martin number an elderly couple got up and danced. You could tell by their moves they were something to behold in their heyday. At that point, the Fandango Casino host went out and gave them dinner for two at one of the restaurants. Now I call that class.

I think the community should all thank Court Cardinal and his entire staff for bringing such an exciting event to our community. With the number of people I witnessed there, it was a great success and fun had by all.

It's not a surprise to me why they were voted Best Casino and Friendliest Employees among other things each year in Best of Carson.

Dan Babb

Minden

Political correctness taking toll on education

Regarding the negative effects of PC and liberal (socialistic) indoctrination of U.S. universities, ideally universities have four main objectives: instruction in skills, promotion of the general powers of the mind, advancement of learning and transmission of a common culture and common standards of citizenship. I graduated in 1965 in chemical engineering and had nine job offers from 10 interviews and an excellent education without indoctrination, for which I'm grateful. But times have changed, and not necessarily for the good.

Average increase in college tuition from 1980 to 2014 grew by 260 percent vs. 120 percent increase in all consumer items. During this same period, the performance of the universities has taken a downturn, largely affected by liberal indoctrination of students (this is passed on K-12). Getting more involved in PC and diversity is expressed in a myriad of forms, including race and ethnicity, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, language, culture, national origin, age disability status, religious commitments and political perspective.

PC costs to students, based on a university of Michigan budget (according to the Washington Times) amounts to approximately $800 a year along with students missing out on beneficial education with the time wasted on PC.

Freedom of speech in many schools only exists if coming from the left. This has brought the country to have 40 percent of the population preferring socialism over capitalism.

Perhaps more students should be looking into trade schools in preparing for the future and not getting saddled with the debt from the college education, besides missing the four years of the job market.

Otto Mark Tarvainen

Gardnerville

Regarding NFL anthem protests

Time was when the African-American multi-millionaires of the NFL stayed aloof from Black America's realities of life. But Colin Kaepernick raised the consciousness of his teammates to the fact that a black male is 14 times more likely to be a victim of gun violence than a white male, much of it at the hands of police officers wearing flag patches.

The resulting rage was once expressed by neighborhoods being set ablaze, now football players take a knee during a flag ceremony.

The issue isn't so much respect for the American flag as it is respect for the lives of our fellow Americans.

Rich Dunn

Carson City

Memorial Day tweet represents another Trump failure

Apparently there are some who have not yet grasped the true meaning of our Memorial Day. Consider, for example, this pair of recent presidential tweets:

"We can never truly repay the debt we owe our fallen heroes. But we can remember them, honor their sacrifice, and affirm in our own lives those enduring ideals of justice, equality, and opportunity for which generations of Americans have given that last full measure of devotion." (Barack Obama)

"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!" (Donald Trump)

Happy Memorial Day indeed! How sad that on a day dedicated to the men and women who have given their lives to protect our democracy, we have as Commander in Chief, a self-aggrandizing, semiliterate (see above) charlatan who cannot resist bragging about the phantom accomplishments of his sick administration!

John O'Neill

Minden