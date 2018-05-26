Letters to the editor for Sunday, May 27, 2018
LaSor's opinions could benefit from facts
My hat is off to Mr. Rick Van Alfen. Kudos on a letter well thought out and well written. Your observations regarding Fred LaSor are spot on.
As a contributing writer to the opinion section of the Appeal, I also find his "opinions" less than factual.
To be fair, his opinions are his opinions and he is entitled to express them. However, in this age of "fake news," one should at least attempt to be factual even if one sees the world in a myopic fashion.
When an individual is myopic, they are unable or unwilling to act prudently and are typically shortsighted. They also lack tolerance and are usually narrow-minded. All of these descriptors fit Mr. LaSor like a well-tailored suit.
Assuming he is correct regarding Hillary's "shady dealings," she is but a small shadow consumed by the evilness, malignant narcissism and lying Trump.
Expressing my opinion for a moment, our nation has never known or experienced such vile and underhanded deeds as has been displayed during the past year and 122 days as of this writing.
I pray that our democracy will survive his ineptness.
Joel Flamenbaum
Carson City
Veterans
The land,
The sea,
The air,
People are fighting for you and me …
Leaving their homes
To protect everyone
Their lives are on the line
To keep us safe
Many wounded
Many hurt in different ways
May dying
Many dead
From those of the past
To those of today
The sacrifices are real
For each one of them and their families
Our country is blessed
Our country is great
Because of all our brave
Heroes in public service
Lorraine Jackson
Reno
Trump drowning in tide of Russia investigation
Czar Trump constantly tries to kill the Russia investigation, but now it has become a situation he's not going to escape.
He sees the writing on the wall, like King Nebuchadnezzar, and is fallen like Saul.
History will remember his profane "Cult of PseudoChristians" and how they sowed racial discord, poisoned the Earth and allowed the daily slaughter of blacks and school children.
Woe to those who ignorantly follow him, too blind to see their country being sold right out from under them to the highest bidder … to foreign entities, the NRA and the GOP.
Pharisees' blood money stains his soul. Wake up and save your country!
Robin Christy
Carson City