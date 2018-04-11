Letters to the editor for Thursday, April 12, 2018

Where's the honor in lording over citizenry?

Here's what I've learned from our congressmen and senators these past few years. Republicans don't seem to stand for anything. They do stand on fences and waiver until they find out which way the political winds are blowing before committing to a political stance. Even then, if there's a gust of political wind from another direction, they may hop the fence and take yet another stance.

Democrats believe that illegal immigrants are more important than U.S. citizens. They love the fact that the illegal immigrants partake of the many social services that the Democrats have established over the past 60 years. Democrats also love illegal immigrants far more than they respect those who serve in the U.S. military.

Independents can't decide which way the political winds are going to blow but will usually side with the party that wants to spend the most money.

I've learned to loathe the very existence of most congressmen and senators. What used to be a call to helping your fellow citizens (Congress) is now seen as a way of obtaining power to rule over your fellow citizens. What used to be a call for representing your state (Senate) is now seen as a way of directing your state to comply with your political whim.

I can name a hundred occupations I hold in much higher regard than I do any elected official.

Ron Landmann

Carson City