Letters to the editor for Thursday, April 5, 2018

Dissecting the message of gun control advocates

After the March for Our Lives, I'm trying to understand the message.

The NRA is evil and wants to kill children – although I've never heard anyone say that, and it has advocated responsible ownership since before I was born.

Republicans are evil and want to kill children – although I've never heard a single one say so, and the ones I know want to make schools safer.

Gun makers are evil and want to kill children – although I've never heard any say that, and they manufacture a legal product and employ thousands of people who work to feed their families.

Gun owners are murderers and terrorists – and of course, want to kill children – even though 99.99 percent are law-abiding citizens who want to protect themselves, their families, and other innocents from harm.

Democrats and gun control advocates are good, especially the ones protected by armed security details wherever they go, because their lives are more important than the lives of the people who vote for them.

The FBI, Broward County Sheriff's Office, and the school district are not to blame for a massacre that took 17 lives, although they had many indications that a person was a danger, and they may well have prevented the shooter from getting a gun.

More laws will keep people from doing bad things, because there aren't enough laws to keep people from doing bad things.

Do I have it right? I hope so, because I'm sure I need to obey the edicts of people who we as a society say aren't old enough to vote, smoke, drink, gamble or sign themselves out of school.

Gary M. Collier

Gardnerville