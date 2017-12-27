Letters to the editor for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Mail service in desperate need of correction

It has come to the realization the residents of Carson City have major deficiencies of the mail delivery service in our area and when the postmaster has been called on numerous occasions there is no reply, or she sticks a pacifier in our mouths and nothing gets done to improve the service. The problem does not just exist with home deliveries.

I have been a business owner in Mound House for many years. I have owned a P.O. box for at least 20 years and depend on my business mail to be delivered in a timely manner. There are at least 150 businesses that I know of that have their business mail coming to the substation on Highway 50. Since Heidi, the postmaster, has been in Carson City, the service is the worst I have ever seen.

There is a lady that tries her best to accommodate us the best she can. She races around and I hear her tell everyone that if they wait one minute she will get the mail for them. She has even ran out of the Post Office to tell me that I have a package so I can get my package that day. I think a lot of the contractors and other businesses will agree if the box-up time states 10:30 a.m., that day's mail should be in our box by that time.

Also, there is only one employee managing the window and right now it is Christmas time, and most of the time whether it is my first visit to the Post Office or my third, there is a line out the door.

Please straighten out the postal service in Carson City.

Recommended Stories For You

J.J. Regent

Mound House